14 New TV Shows You Can FINALLY Stream In February 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'm pouring the champagne (or sparkling grape juice) and whipping up some mini donuts because Valentine's season means it's time to cozy up with the true love of my life: these new TV shows. January got us in the romantic mood with series like Hallmark's first ever dating series Small Town Setup, but these February TV shows celebrate all kinds of relationships, milestones, and adventures...and they're even getting me in the mood for spring!
Here are the 14 best new TV shows coming in February.
The 67th Grammy Awards — On CBS February 2, 2025
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
I truly don't remember the last time the Grammy Awards were this stacked. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, The Beatles. It's going to be a night to remember!
The Grammys will air February 2.
The Kardashians Season 6 — On Hulu February 6, 2025
Hulu/Disney
These iconic sisters (plus momager Kris) are tackling 2025 and all the relationship, internet, and family drama to come. That's right: Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie are back!
The Kardashians returns on February 6 and stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
Sweet Magnolias Season 4 — On Netflix February 6, 2025
Netflix
Nothing says love like your best female friendships, and Sweet Magnolias season 4 proves it! According to showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, season 4 will examine "the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life," she tells TUDUM, "and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us."
Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres February 6 and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.
Super Bowl LIX — On Fox February 9, 2025
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
There's one question on everyone's mind as we get closer to the big game: will we see Travis Kelce take home another Super Bowl trophy? And the question on my mind? WHO'S THE HALFTIME SHOW? Stay tuned to find out!
The Super Bowl airs on February 9.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 — On Netflix February 13, 2025
Netflix
It all comes to a close for Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai in the Cobra Kai finale — which will take place 40 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Talk about timing!
Cobra Kai season 6 ends on February 13 and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien.
Next Level Chef Season 4 — On Fox February 13, 2025
Fox
If you're sick of cooking shows, I promise you you'll want to give this series a shot. Gordon Ramsey hosts the competition, which pits three teams against each other. The twist? Each episode the teams are assigned to one of three kitchens, each with wildly different resources.
Next Level Chef season 4 premieres February 13 and is hosted by Gordon Ramsey.
Love Is Blind Season 8 — On Netflix February 14, 2025
Netflix
Nothing says Valentine's Day like a reality dating show. And nobody's doing it like Love is Blind. This series — in which couples get together without seeing one another — is perfect for anyone who's totally sick of the modern & normal approaches to dating (just me?).
Love is Blind season 8 drops on February 14 and is hosted by Vanessa & Nick Lachey.
SNL50: The Anniversary Special — On NBC February 16, 2025
Will Health/NBC
In honor of SNL season 50, get a special glimpse at seasons past (including audition tapes!!) with this 3-hour anniversary special. Who knows what kind of guest appearances and musical acts we'll see!
SNL50: The Anniversary Special premieres February 16.
The White Lotus Season 3 — On HBO and Max February 16, 2025
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Remember how I said these new TV shows will get you in the mood for spring? Well The White Lotus season 3 will definitely have you dreaming of your first 2025 vacation. (Although hopefully it'll have way less drama). This season takes us to Thailand and introduces us to a slew of new characters who are all hiding something.
The White Lotus season 3 premieres February 16 and will star Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.
Yellowjackets Season 3 — On SHOWTIME And Paramount+ February 16, 2025
Showtime
If you thought Yellowjackets was crazy in the past, you haven't seen anything yet. Season 3 will tackle the idea of merging our favorite soccer team's past and present selves, and creator Ashley Lyle gave Vanity Faira glimpse into the new story, teasing, "How do you change while you are in your core, in your essence, the same person you always were? How much are you hiding that, and how long are you able to do that, is a question that we’re playing with this season."
Yellowjackets season 3 premieres February 16 and stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Joel McHale, and Hilary Swank.
SAG Awards — On Netflix February 23, 2025
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Awards season is in full swing! The SAG awards celebrate all your favorite actors and actresses, and the fact the show is streamed on Netflix makes it easier than ever to tune in.
The SAG Awards will air on February 23 and are hosted by Kirstin Bell.
1923 Season 2 — On Paramount+ February 23, 2025
Lo Smith/Paramount+
This new TV show FINALLY brings us back to the Duttons after season 1 ended with the Yellowstone ranch in danger, Alex and Spencer split up, and Teonna running for her life. February 23 can't come soon enough — and I'm hoping it doesn't take long for this family to reunite.
1923 season 2 premieres February 23 andthe cast includes Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society — On NBC February 23, 2025
Steve Swisher/NBC
This new TV show follows four members of a local garden club who get more than they bargained for when they all become tangled up in a secret murder. Turns out the only thing harder than maintaining the perfect garden is maintaining the perfect image.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres February 23 and stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe.
House of David — On Prime Video February 27, 2025
Nikos Nikolopoulos/Prime
You might think you know the story of King David, but you've never seen it told like this. When King Saul's pride leads to his fall, and loss of power over his kingdom, the young David becomes poised to take his place. And he's in for more heartbreak, love, and violence than he could have bargained for.
House of David premieres February 27 and stars Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Martyn Ford, Indy Lewis, and Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, Alexander Uloom, and Aury Alby.
