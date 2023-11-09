'The White Lotus Season 3' Is Going To Be "Crazier" Than We've Ever Seen Before
I've officially pulled out my sweaters, blankets, and hand warmers, and as much as I love chilly weather, I'm definitely daydreaming about the sunny, all-inclusive resorts I saw on Instagram over the summer. And now that The White Lotus season 3 is officially on its way, I'm daydreaming about a summer vacay even more! (Well, just without the drama, please.) Because of the Hollywood strikes(which ended today, hooray!!) we probably won't see season 3 until 2025, but there's still *plenty* to be excited about. Keep checking back here for all the most important White Lotus theories, plot, cast, and release date details. Until then, check out our Best TV Shows Of 2023!
Will there be 3rd season of The White Lotus?
Yes, we're getting The White Lotus season 3! The series was renewed for a junior season in November 2022.
What is The White Lotus season 3 about?
“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” creator Mike White told EW. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing…I’m super excited about the content of the season.”
While the first season provided commentary on money, and the second season highlighted sex, Mike says at the end of the second season finale featurette, “The White Lotus: Unpacking S2 E7,” that he hoped at the time to move to something resembling even more of a black comedy: “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”
When can I watch The White Lotus season 3?
The show is still in pre-production, which means we'll probably see new episodes at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Season 1 premiered in July of 2021 and season 2 premiered in October of 2022 — both of which you can watch on Max now!
Who is the recurring character in White Lotus season 3?
Natasha Rothwell, who we all *loved* in season one as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, will return for The White Lotus season 3. No other cast members have been announced just yet.
Where is season 3 of White Lotus going to be?
The White Lotus season 3 will take place in Thailand.
Does Daphne sleep with Ethan?
There was a lot to process at the end of last season, but one detail that wasn't confirmed at the time was whether Daphne (played by Meghann Fahy) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) ended up sleeping together. However, Meghann pretty much confirmed it when she talked about the season with Variety. "I definitely think something happened," she says. "I don't know what exactly happened, but I do know that it was something. Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don’t think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper."
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!