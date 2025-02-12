The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

We can always count on our favorite streamers to give us the best content, like, ever. In addition to The Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix In February, there are some truly stellar titles on Max this month — including a few you can already watch! We might have to wait a few more months for The Last of Us season 2, but these new TV shows make that wait a little easier.

Here are the 8 best TV shows on Max in February 2025.

1. The White Lotus Season 3 — Stream on Max February 16, 2025 Fabio Lovino/HBO Start your spring break early by joining the new White Lotus cast in Thailand. This season, which debuts new episodes every week at 9PM EST, explores all things pleasure and pain, and trust me: you'll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

2. Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe In Freedom Cannot Rest — Stream on Max February 25, 2025 Daily Express/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images This 6-episode docuseries tells the story of the racial justice communities and leaders working today, following the birth of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

3.The Pitt — Stream new episodes on Max every Thursday Warrick Page/Max This entire 15-episode drama takes place over the course of a single shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room, broken down into 15 one-hour segments. I'm hooked! The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa.

4. Baylen Out Loud — Stream new episodes on Max every Monday TLC This new TV show follows Baylen Dupree, who's making her way through love and life in West Virginia with extreme Tourette Syndrome. Baylen Out Loud stars Baylen Dupree.

5. 90 Day: The Last Resort — Stream all episodes on Max now TLC These 90 Day duos are facing reality while at a group couples retreat — and they have to figure out if they're going to continue their happily ever after or go home on their own. 90 Day: The Last Resort stars Ed Brown, Yara Zaya, Angela Deem, Jovi Dufren, and Kalani Faagata.

6. The Takedown: American Aryans — Stream all episodes on Max now Max This documentary show follows the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas over the last 20+ years — and the murder of a young woman that changes everything. The Takedown: American Aryans is directed and produced by Neil Rawles.

7. The Fall of Diddy — Stream all episodes on Max now Max/ID True crime fans will want to tune into this series, which examines the allegations against rapper and executive Sean Combs.

8. The West Wing — Stream on Max now NBC Get your old school TV kick with the OG political drama, which follows the lives of the people working inside the White House. The West Wing stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, Janel Moloney, and Richard Schiff.

