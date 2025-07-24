We Finally Know 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode Titles

What's your favorite The Summer I Turned Pretty episode? The series (which stars Lola Tung as Belly, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, and Christopher Briney as Conrad) has had standout moments since its premiere in 2022. And so far, my favorite scenes in both seasons 1 and 2 happened during episode 6.

Belly and Conrad's heartbreaking conversation on the dock against Billie Eilish's "When The Party's Over" instantly became my favorite scene of the show, only to be topped by their fight on the beach & the house party while Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach" plays during season 2. And after wondering what the episode titles would be (following season 1's "Summer" and season 2's "Love"), we finally know what word The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 chose.

Here's what Jenny Han had to say about the new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes — and the episode titles!

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? TSITP is currently airing every Wednesday on Prime Video. The show will drop weekly episodes until September 17, 2025.

How many episodes are there in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Erika Doss/Prime The Summer I Turned Pretty will have 11 episodes, and we finally know what each title will start with! Instead of "Infinite" or "Forever" (which was my guess), each episode starts with "Last." Here's the full schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

Every moment in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 will matter. Erika Doss/Prime Video After revealing season 3 will have 11 episodes, as opposed to 7 or 8 like the first two seasons, Jenny Han wrote on Instagram (via US Weekly), “One thing I’ll say about season 3 of [The Summer I Turned Pretty] … there are no filler episodes.” The last decade of streaming has seen television seasons drop from around 22 episodes to 10 or under, resulting in the loss of those filler episodes. You know, where the characters are just hanging out and the audience gets to know more about their personalities. Do these episodes move the plot along? No. Are they valuable in helping to understand the characters? Absolutely! However, there is something to be said for the idea that every moment should matter. One lesson I took away from my creative writing classes in college is that if you can remove a detail from a story and nothing changes, then it didn't need to be there! And it definitely sounds like every moment in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes will have a purpose. "I'm just very excited to be back with everyone and to be able to step back into Belly's shoes, I'm super excited," Lola Tung told Brit + Co in February.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 might not be the final chapter. Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 might be the final season of the Amazon Prime show (there are only three books), but it looks like we could be seeing more of our favorite characters either way! “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios' head of television, told Deadline in September 2023. "We absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces." I would love to see a spinoff, whether it's about Belly after the third book ends, or about Taylor and Steven! "Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a Season 3, and she’s got a vision for more."

Erika Doss/Prime Jenny Han told Brit + Co there aren't any plans for a spinoff at the moment, but it sounds like it's not off the table! Vernon also spoke about how the show has become a intertwined with Taylor Swift's music, and even debuted a few unreleased Taylor Swift songs! "We have been so delighted and humbled by having had this relationship over the course of the last two seasons, and they have been incredibly lovely — and, believe it or not, incredibly easy to work with," he says. "Jenny credits Taylor Swift as the music she was listening to as she was writing these books. It’s just always been infused in how she’s thinking and feeling and what is authored into the show itself. So, to have Taylor’s music, and as you said, unreleased music in the show, I think is beyond incredible."

