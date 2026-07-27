'Rose Hill' is FINALLY Becoming a TV Show — & 'Ransom Canyon' Fans Will Want to Binge it in One Sitting

Elsie Silver's Rose Hill series is finally being adapted for the screen thanks to Prime Video, and the new show is exactly the kind of Western romance show that Ransom Canyon fans won't be able to get enough of. We have the latest update — including who's playing who in the cast.

Keep reading for the latest news on the romantic family drama Rose Hill TV show before it comes to Prime Video.

'Rose Hill' is perfect for 'Ransom Canyon' lovers. The new Prime Video adaptation follows two best friends, who also happen to be neighbors. West Belmont (Jake Weary) is a rancher who's also a bachelor thanks to his commitment issues (avoidant attachment, anyone?), while Ford Grant (Sean O'Pry) is a record label owner who also happens to have been named Forbes' "World's Hottest Billionaire." Well, it turns out that Ford has always had a thing for West's sister Rose (Hannah Galway) but if BookTok knows anything, is that falling for your best friend's sibling is always complicated. And things get even messier when country-pop star Skylar Stone (Sadie Dickerson) shows up in town.

And we finally have the 'Rose Hill' cast! View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAKE WEARY (@thechakeweary) There's always a good fancast when you're waiting for a BookTok adaptation, and waiting to hear who's playing your favorite characters can be nerve-wracking. Well the waiting is over because Prime Video just announced who's playing each role! We'll see Jake Weary as West (who you'll recognize from The Waterfront), Sean O'Pry as Ford, Hannah Galway from Under the Banner of Heaven as West's sister Rose, and Just in Time star Sadie Dickerson as Skylar Stone. Stay tuned for more cast news as we get updates from Prime Video.

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