Ransom Canyon finally returned on July 23 with more sweeping romance, cowboy hats, and gorgeous scenery. And you can check out our ending explainer and our hot takes while you're at it! But that means now we have to wait on word about season 3...good thing there are so many Western romance shows to hold us over! Whether you love a YA love triangle, family dramas with a little bit of romance, or a period piece, there's something for you.

Here are the best 7 Western romance shows to watch after pressing play on Ransom Canyon season 2 on Netflix (again).

Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman — Watch on Pluto TV CBS As far as I'm concerned, this is the blueprint for Western romance shows! Dr. Mike (Jane Seymour) moves out West from Boston to be a doctor in a small town...and then realizes the town only hired her because they thought she was a man. This series is compelling, romantic, and so, so good.

My Life With the Walter Boys — Watch on Netflix Netflix When Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) loses her family, she has to move from New York to the Walter farm. And in the middle of trying to survive high school and deal with her grief, she also finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Dutton Ranch — Watch on Paramount+ Paramount+ This Yellowstone spinoff follows one of the show's central couples (Beth and Rip, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) as they move to Texas to start a brand new empire.

1923 — Watch on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ And we can't talk about Yellowstone spinoffs without talking about 1923, especially since Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) is a fan-favorite relationship.

When Calls the Heart — Watch on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media Another great Western romance show to watch is When Calls the Heart, which follows Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) as she moves from the big city to teach in Coal Valley. Lots of adventure — and romance, duh — wait for her.

Hope Valley: 1874 — Watch on Hallmark+ Hallmark+ And if you love One Tree Hill and When Calls the Heart, then you definitely want to tune into Hope Valley, which stars Bethany Joy Lenz! The show is all about family and following your dreams, both of which I love.

When Hope Calls — Watch on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media While Elizabeth is a teacher in When Calls the Heart, this spinoff follows a pair of sisters (Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon) who are separated as kids. When they reunite as adults, they decide to open an orphanage together. My heart is bursting.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV recommendations and the best Western romance shows! And check out our Ransom Canyon cast interviews.

This post has been updated.