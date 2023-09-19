17 Adorable Pairs Of Women’s Clogs That Prove Why Everyone's Talking About Them
Though once clunky, chunky, and admittedly less than chic, women’s clogs are making a total comeback. Whether you’re a seasoned clog-lover or are dipping your toes into the classic style for the first time, you’ve likely seen them everywhere, from celebs to social media. It’s a quirky shoe silhouette that can be executed in *so* many different ways – sleek leather, soft suede, platforms, flatforms, and more are on the women’s clogs market.Clogs are a great addition to your office outfit, or a nice touch for going out on the weekends. Let’s dive feet-first into the world of women's clogs (the cutest ones around, that is) and discover why they’re hot right now!
J. Crew Convertible Leather Clogs
A direct homage to traditional clogs, this pair strikes the perfect balance between chunky and chic.
Alohas Pico Leather Espadrilles
These women's clogs get the espadrilles treatment with a wonderous woven sole.
Crocs Dylan Burnished Clogs
Have you ever seen Crocs so stylish? This brown pair is simple and straightforward, making the shoes easy to match with other garments.
Birkenstock Boston Suede Leather Clogs
This rich blue hue is sure to turn heads!
Jeffrey Campbell Clogge
Made from weather-resistant materials, these monochromatic women's clogs are the ultimate choice for rainy days.
Madewell The Cecily Shearling Clogs
Don't settle for anything but warm this winter. These cushioned clogs ensure your toes stay toasty!
Urban Outfitters Shaina Calf Hair Clogs
You can make any day shine brightly with these yellow women's clogs.
Diba True Dreamy Daze Mules
These clogs are a real mood (and height) boost. Wear them with flared pants or a long dress to complete your ensemble.
Alohas Halia Clogs
Made oh-so easy to slip in and out of, these moto-leaning clogs are certainly fit to be an everyday shoe.
Madewell The Janeen Platform Mules
This tailored pick is great for formal occasions.
Everlane The Puffa Flatforms
Each step you take in these women's clogs will be cushy AF – plus, the color here is a real showstopper.
Free People Karlie Buckle Clogs
A stylish step up from Crocs clogs, this style from Free People flaunts a chunky sole.
Matisse Lenni Mules
These platformed shoes will give your look a boost, no matter what you're wearing.
Boden Snaffle Trim Heeled Clogs
Stand out from the crowd as you tote around in these clogs that are fitted with a distinct gold buckle and buttons.
Roolee MIA Sofia Clogs
The wooden base on this clog design recalls the traditional silhouette. The neutral tones also make the pair a natural go-to.
Vagabond Dorah Mules
The chunky heel completes these women's clogs with suave.
BC Footwear Soft Grunge Treaded Clog
The backstrap on this shoe style will keep your stompers nice and secure for dinner dates and nights out on the town.
Lead image via Urban Outfitters.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.