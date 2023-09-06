These 15 Platform Loafers Will (Literally) Elevate Your Looks
There’s something about a platform shoe that just makes me feel powerful AF. Given the height boost, they also just supply a pleasing balance of proportion when I wear them with, well, just about anything. Platform loafers are no exception, and I personally embrace them for their versatility. The magic entwined with platform loafers makes them easy to style for any dress code, designating them the prime pick for the office or dinner dates. Slip into these 15 platform loafers that work well with maxi dresses and trousers alike!
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Loafer
These platform loafers are basic, but dependable. They pair with practically anything you wear, plus they're crafted with durability in mind. Bring on the chunky soles!
Intentionally Blank Trio Lug Sole Oxford
Go for a pop of color this fall when you need a lil' wardrobe refresh. These standout blue shoes live up to the classic loafer shape, but do supply a fair amount of straight up fun!
Sam Edelman Meela Loafer
These platform loafers strike an attractive balance between cutesy and edgy – and I'm so here for it. Sport them with a pleated midi skirt and an oversized sweater to complement the season!
Steve Madden Landon Platform Loafer
Somewhere between a Mary Jane and platform loafer, this elevated pair was born. Fixed with an adorable bow detail, these steppers are ideal for channeling balletcore with a bit of spunk.
Charles & Keith Jules Platform Buckled Loafers
Needing an extra, *extra* boost? Step up to any challenge in these larger-than-life platform loafers. They flaunt eye-catching, artistic details from the big ol' buckle to the squiggled seam work.
Dr. Martens Vegan Adrian Felix Platform Tassel Loafers
These platform loafers give you a nearly 2-inch lift while you stand upon the Dr. Martens' heavy-duty soles. The upper on these shoes recalls loafers of the 70's, enhancing your outfits with the perfect amount of prep.
Alohas Trailblazer Loafers
These cleat-like soles will make your footwear stand out from the crowd, and *also* give each and every step some much-needed support!
Camper Milah Loafers
Don't shy away from a little attitude! These platform loafers give it all, infusing your work 'fit with personality – because who wants to clock in looking drab?
UNIF Comma Shoe
Another hybrid between Mary Janes and platform loafers, this pair from UNIF boasts some fun features, like ultra-chunky soles, adorable buckles, and cutout eyelets near the toes.
Jeffrey Campbell Recess Double Platform Loafer
These platform loafers come ready to shine, as they're finished with a reflective black leather. The 'platform' part can be directly attributed to the double-stacked soles that bestow your footbed with the utmost comfort.
Sam Edelman Lora Lug Sole Loafer
The shape of these shoes simply makes them distinct from other offerings. They embrace a sharper toe form, covering your entire foot in a unique chestnut brown color.
Naturalizer Nieves Lug Loafer
You'll stop onlookers in their tracks when you slip into these platform loafers. The reflective gray outer layer gives each pair some personality, even when you have somewhere to be.
Charles & Keith Cordova Buckled Platform Loafers
Go the punk route with these white loafers. They'll never be difficult to wear with other garments, and they'll last you a long time, thanks to the thick rubber soles.
Dolce Vita Elias Flats
If you're not as daring to rock a double platform loafer, this style from Dolce Vita still has enough chunkiness – without the significant height increase – to amplify your look.
Steve Madden Lyndell Loafers
These platforms are ready to tread. Fitted with a toothy sole, they'll support every step you take, only this time, in style.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.