Cute & Casual Work Outfits For A Stylish Return To The Office
As the new year kicks off, companies are asking their employees to return to the office. If you’ve grown cozy with working remotely and have been summoned back to the office, your memory of *actual* work attire may be fading (we’re guilty too). Being able to hop out of bed without having to get fully ready for work has been a luxury for a lot of us, thanks to the effects of the pandemic. But now that things are seemingly back to normal, the resurrection of office life and corporate culture is beginning. With that, you may be thinking about the effort it's going to take to RTO. (Sorry, no more sweatpants for Zoom meetings.) Styling your hair, putting on makeup and finding the right office wear are top of mind when it comes to showing up in-person. We know that comfort is a big priority when crushing a 9-to-5, so we’re here to prove that an office-centric wardrobe doesn’t have to be irritating. Scroll for some cute and casual work outfits that prove professional wear can be comfortable and stylish.
The Basics
To build a dependable office wardrobe, you'll want to look toward the basics: long sleeves and tees. Having a solid collection of easy tops on-hand eliminates a ton of fuss when you're rushing to get out of the door in the morning. Just layer these basic pieces with a blazer or formal cardigan and some of your favorite accessories and you're ready to go in no time!
Basic Long Sleeve Tops
Mockneck and turtleneck cuts are the prime pick for keeping warm in the office. Stay cozy in these styles!
Banana Republic Hudson Timeless Turtleneck Top ($28)
This top is a great item that you can dress up or down.
Albion Long Sleeve Turtleneck ($54)
The neutral colors on this turtleneck are fit for any look, plus stripes always keep things interesting.
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck ($50)
This top is crafted with super soft, stretchy ribbed fabric that will hug you in all the right places without getting too uncomfortable.
Zara Basic Turtleneck Knit Sweater ($40)
Stay super warm with this knit! It's easy to layer or wear on it's own for your commute.
Wray Long Sleeve Mockneck ($94)
If you tend to lean toward more colorful work fits, this top will be a great addition. Pair with black slacks and basic pumps for a chic look.
Basic Tees and Tops To Pair
For warmer days, soft tees are your BFF.
Old Navy Fitted Short-Sleeve Cropped Rib-Knit T-Shirt ($10)
We love the fitted silhouette on this style because it's more formal and perfect as a staple for casual work outfits.
ARQ Paloma Leo ($72)
Throwing on a bodysuit makes getting ready a total breeze. Pair this one with a structured pant or long skirt for an easy office outfit.
RicherPoorer Everyday Tee ($12)
This tee features a polished collar that aligns with any office dress code.
J. Crew Vintage Slub Cotton Crewneck Tee ($17)
This crewneck comes in a variety of colors so you can plan your outfits ahead of time.
Lucy and Yak Organic Cotton Maya Tee ($25)
Made with organic cotton, this tee will have you reveling in ultimate comfort.
Dressy Tops
When you need an extra bit of polish, any of these tops will be a great option to reach for.
Banana Republic Satin Classic Shirt ($46)
This shirt is sleek yet comfortable, and will pair perfectly with a polished wide-leg pant.
Levi's Zaida Sculptural Blouse ($67)
This piece just *screams* girl power. When you look good, you feel even better, so this style is sure to boost your confidence for whatever the workday brings.
Reformation Joelle Top ($148)
Bring on the patterns with this lovely top that's also super comfy.
The Shirt The Icon Shirt ($98)
You can never go wrong with a basic button-up.
Theory Twist Short-Sleeve Shirt in Cotton Melange ($78)
This top is full of elegant details, but is also a super simple look. We love the structure it can bring to any outfit.
Stylish Slacks For Any Look
When it comes to pants, you likely want a polished fit without a pair that feels like it's constricting you. Step out in style with these comfortable pairs!
Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant ($128)
These pants have a super soft fit, and feature breathable fabric that's perfect for long days.
Yevu Harry High Pants ($137)
Brighten up your office wardrobe with a fun patterned pant. This straight-leg style will pair perfectly with a basic tee and booties.
Abercrombie Tailored Wide Leg Pants ($43)
Wide-leg wins again. A wider fit ensures that you have room to move in, plus this style provides the right amount of structure to your look.
Soft Haus Bloom Pants ($108)
Hello, elastic waistband! Stay comfortable with this stretchy piece.
Athleta Retroplush Straight Leg Pant ($60)
We've been dreaming about a pair of pants that feel just like sweatpants. Luckily, this style came to save the day. You can still show off a professional fit while maintaining comfort.
Long Formal Skirts
For no pants days, of course. Style a long skirt with a light turtleneck and easy-to-wear boots!
Reformation Gia Skirt ($198)
A long black skirt like this one is essential for any closet.
Urban Outfitters Winona Satin Maxi Skirt ($59)
Wrap up in a soft satin and pair this skirt with your favorite basic sweater for an easy, breezy office fit.
Boden Pleated Georgette Maxi ($76)
Elevate your office look with plenty of pleats.
J. Crew Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt ($128)
This color is sure to brighten up your day and offers tons of possibilities for your professional look.
Comfy Dresses and Jumpsuits
We love a dress that feels like a nightgown, especially for powering through the workday. Check out these soft picks below.
Caslon Space Dye Shine Long Sleeve Sweater Dress ($53)
Stay warm in the office with this turtleneck style sweater dress.
Nooworks Certified Organic Cotton Coveralls ($208)
This piece is a simple one and done, plus you can accessorize it to your heart's desire.
M. M. LaFleur The Jillian Dress ($365)
This structured dress flaunts a fitted waist, but is still super comfortable for the office.
Yevu Wrap Body Jumpsuit ($178)
Alice + Olivia Three-Quarter Sleeve Shift Dress ($330)
Reaching for a basic dress like this one makes it easy to dress up or down.
Comfy Dress Shoes
These shoes will keep your look professional without sacrificing comfort.
Margaux The Heel ($275)
Investing in a basic heel is so important for office attire. The lower height on this style feels perfect for those busy days.
Rothy's The Driver ($189)
These loafers are crafted to be worn with comfort and stay on. They come in a range of colors so you can either add a pop of color, or match with a neutral look.
Naturalizer Darry Loafer ($130)
Experience all-day comfort with this pair of loafers. They're sturdy, yet light on the feet and go great with a basic wide-leg pant.
Vince Camuto Hamden Pump ($99)
These pumps bring chic to the office.
Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels ($145)
This style features a padded insole and heel, and is the perfect shape to wear with any outfit.
Portland Leather Zoe Chunky Loafer ($132)
Wear these loafers when you need a boost. We love the platform feature and the variety of colors they're available in!
Naturalizer Warner Pump ($70)
This is a great basic shoe to add to any office outfit.
Work Totes and Lunch Bags
Bring your healthy lunch to work in utmost style. See some great purses that also double as insulated lunchboxes, as well as spacious totes for all of your work gear.
Modern Picnic The Mini Luncher ($129)
We only have great things to say about this lunch bag. The insulated interior is disguised by a super cute frame, available in a multitude of colors and sizes to fit your office needs.
Baggu Duck Bag ($34)
This tote will fit your laptop, books, chargers and other office essentials you need to have a great day at work. Wear it over the shoulder or carry by hand. Plus, grab it in your fave color to match each of your looks!
Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag ($155)
This tote has plenty of room for your office needs.
Calpak Insulated Lunch Bag ($42)
This stylish insulated lunch bag is made for busy days, with lots of room and super cute colors.
