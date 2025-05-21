This Genius 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Prequel Idea Is A Need Not A Want

The Summer I Turned Prettymight be known for its Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate, but if you ask me, the true love story of the show is Laurel and Susannah's friendship. And @tayllorsheaa on TikTok wants to see a prequel show about how these two ladies become friends we know and love. Um, yes please! This sounds like the perfect TSITP spinoff to me.

Keep reading for the best The Summer I Turned Pretty prequel idea about Susannah and Laurel!

@tayllorsheaa's idea revolves around Susannah and Laurel meeting and getting to know each other when they were Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's age. "Petition to start a spinoff show of Laurel and Susannah as they first met in college and how they met their ex husbands and just everything they've been through??" they say in the onscreen text, before continuing in the caption, "This would be such a dream and good show." We know that Susannah and Laurel are close enough that Belly's middle name is Susannah, and that even Laurel's ex-husband TK said Susannah was always the third person in their marriage. Laurel helps Susannah through chemo and when they fight, they always make up. For crying out loud, this is the healthiest relationship in the whole show!!

"Someone send this to Jenny Han," one comment reads, while another theorizes "it could be set like 40 years in the future and it's Laurel's funeral and they find a bunch of her college journals and learn more about her friendship with Susannah." A third user says the prequel could be fun, "especially because Susannah's husband used to date Laurel before getting with Susannah!" A whole series about a young Laurel and Susannah getting into messes, running around in the 90s, falling in and out of love — that's the kind of show I would totally binge watch. And then if it ended with Laurel and Susannah raising their kids together? I'd cry! Tried and true fans of the book remember these two ladies were originally friends since childhood, so a prequel about them meeting later on in life would be whole new territory for readers. Please Jenny!

What do you think about this The Summer I Turned Pretty prequel idea? Do you want to see any other spinoffs? Let us know on Instagram! And check out 6 Summer Romance Movies To Watch While You Wait For The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.