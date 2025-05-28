Everything To Know About Jon Hamm's 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season Finale

The Your Friends & Neighbors season finale is quickly approaching and even if you're not ready to say goodbye to this show, we have all the info you need to stream the final episode...plus the amazing June shows coming your way. This crime comedy show totally captured us, and I can't wait to see the final installment (at least, until season 2).

Here's everything you need to know about the Your Friends & Neighbors season finale, airing May 30, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Where can I watch the Your Friends & Neighbors season finale? Apple TV+ The finale of Your Friends & Neighbors (season 1, episode 9) is airing on Apple TV+ on May 30, 2025 at 9PM ET/6 PM PT.

There are 9 episodes total in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1: Season 1, Episode 1 "This Is What Happens" premiered April 11, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 2 "Deuce" premiered April 11, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 3 "Theoretical Herpes" premiered April 18, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 4 "Literal Dragons" premiered April 25, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 5 "This Tourist Has Balls" premiered May 2, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 6 "The Things You Lost Along the Way" premiered May 9, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 7 "The First Honest Thing" premiered May 16, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 8 "When Did We Become These People?" premiered May 23, 2025.

"When Did We Become These People?" premiered May 23, 2025. Season 1, Episode 9 "Everything Becomes Symbol and Irony" premieres May 30, 2025.

The Your Friends & Neighbors cast has some amazing names! The cast includes: Jon Hamm as Andrew "Coop" Cooper: a divorced hedge fund manager who decides to steal from his neighbors after he gets fired.

Amanda Peet as Mel Cooper: a therapist and Coop's ex-wife.

Olivia Munn as Sam Levitt: Mel's friend who's has a complicated relationship with Coop.

Mark Tallman as Nick Brandes: Coop's ex-best friend who's now dating Mel.

Aimee Carrero as Elena: Nick's housekeeper who partners up with Coop.

Hoon Lee as Barney Choi: Coop's business manager.

Eunice Bae as Grace Choi: Barney's wife.

Isabel Marie Gravitt as Tori Cooper: Coop's daughter.

Donovan Colan as Hunter Cooper: Coop's son.

as Hunter Cooper: Coop's son. Lena Hall as Ali Cooper: Coop's younger sister.

Where did they film Your Friends and Neighbors? Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors was filmed in Westchester County in New York and production began in April 2024.

Will there be a season 2 of friends and neighbors? Apple TV+ Yes, we're getting Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 — and James Marsden joined the cast! Stay tuned for more news.

