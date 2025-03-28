Every movie and TV lover needs to tune into Apple TV's The Studio STAT. The show premiered on March 26, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the first two episodes — and see all the insane cameos, because this cast list is actually insane.

Seth Rogen's back with his impeccable comedic timing, as well as a bunch of really famous (and super fun) co-stars. From Catherine O'Hara to Zoë Kravitz, this is sure to be one of the most-anticipated shows to watch this spring! I think this will definitely hold us over while we wait for Platonic season 2.

The series stars Seth as Continental Studios' new leader, and finds himself at odds with executives, creators, and even himself as he just tries to make good movies. That sounds pretty timely if you ask me.

Here's everything you need to know about Seth Rogen's The Studio, streaming on Apple TV.

What's The Studio about? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Studio follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the head of Continental Studios. The company is desperate to stay relevant while the movie industry is in turmoil, and Matt works with his team to make that happen. But it's Hollywood, so there's clearly no shortage of interesting characters for Matt to juggle, from directors to actors to everyone in between. Can this ultimate movie-lover, Matt, make magic happen for the studio? Or will all the chaos he encounters wind up being the end of his career?

Whatever the answer is, we CAN'T wait to finish this show. Check out The Studio trailer here.

Who's in The Studio cast? Apple TV+ Maybe the question should be who isn't in The Studio cast because this list is STAR-STUDDED. With Seth Rogen starring as the main character, Matt Remick, he's joined by an incredible cast of costars and guest stars. So far, the list includes: Seth Rogen as Matt Remick: Continental Studios' new head who's trying to balance creativity and business.

as Matt Remick: Continental Studios' new head who's trying to balance creativity and business. Catherine O’Hara as Patty Leigh: the studios' former leader.

as Patty Leigh: the studios' former leader. Kathryn Hahn as Maya: Continental Studios' marketing head.

as Maya: Continental Studios' marketing head. Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein: Matt's friend and an executive at the studio.

as Sal Seperstein: Matt's friend and an executive at the studio. Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett: Matt's assistant.

as Quinn Hackett: Matt's assistant. Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill: Continental Studios CEO.

as Griffin Mill: Continental Studios CEO. David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz: a Hollywood agent.

as Mitch Weitz: a Hollywood agent. Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra: a secretary at the studio.

as Petra: a secretary at the studio. Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkratz: the author of Peter Hujar’s Day.

as Linda Rosenkratz: the author of Peter Hujar’s Day. Dewayne Perkins as Tyler: a member of Maya's marketing team.

as Tyler: a member of Maya's marketing team. Peter Berg as himself.

as himself. Paul Dano as himself.

as himself. Martin Scorsese as himself.

as himself. Nicholas Stoller as himself.

as himself. Charlize Theron as herself.

as herself. Greta Lee as herself.

as herself. Sarah Polley as herself.

as herself. Zac Efron as himself.

as himself. Zack Snyder as himself.

as himself. Ron Howard as himself.

as himself. Zoë Kravitz as herself.

as herself. Ramy Youssef as himself.

as himself. Anthony Mackie as himself.

as himself. Steve Buscemi as himself.

as himself. Olivia Wilde as herself.

as herself. Adam Scott as himself.

as himself. Johnny Knoxville as himself.

as himself. Josh Hutcherson as himself.

as himself. Matthew Belloni as himself.

as himself. Ted Sarandos as himself.

Where can I watch The Studio? Apple TV+ New episodes of The Studio drop on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.

How many episodes are there of The Studio? Apple TV+ The Studio season 1 will have 10 episodes total: Season 1, Episode 1 "The Promotion" premiered March 26, 2025.

"The Promotion" premiered March 26, 2025. Season 1, Episode 2 "The Oner" premiered March 26, 2025.

"The Oner" premiered March 26, 2025. Season 1, Episode 3 "The Note" premieres on April 2, 2025.

"The Note" premieres on April 2, 2025. Season 1, Episode 4 "The Missing Reel" premieres on April 9, 2025.

"The Missing Reel" premieres on April 9, 2025. Season 1, Episode 5 "The War" premieres on April 16, 2025.

"The War" premieres on April 16, 2025. Season 1, Episode 6 "The Pediatric Oncologist" premieres on April 23, 2025.

"The Pediatric Oncologist" premieres on April 23, 2025. Season 1, Episode 7 "Casting" premieres on April 30, 2025.

"Casting" premieres on April 30, 2025. Season 1, Episode 8 "The Golden Globes" premieres on May 7, 2025.

"The Golden Globes" premieres on May 7, 2025. Season 1, Episode 9 "CinemaCon" premieres on May 14, 2025.

"CinemaCon" premieres on May 14, 2025. Season 1, Episode 10 "The Presentation" premieres on May 21, 2025.

Was The Studio episode 2 one shot? Apple TV+ Yes, episode 2, "The Oner," dives into what it looks like to film a scene in one take as Matt and Sal try to help a filmmaker get the perfect shot before the lighting disappears. And it's the perfect example of a oner because the episode is actually shot in one take too!

Where was The Studio filmed? Apple TV+ The Studio was reportedly filmed in different studios and locations across California, including Sunset Gower Studios, The Lot Studios, and Warner Brothers Studios.

Looking for more exciting film & TV news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

This post has been updated.