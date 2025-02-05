'Tis the season of the rom-com and if you've already made your way through our list of The 30 Best Rom-Coms Of All Time (& Where To Watch 'Em), I present you with an equally great (if not better) option: the best rom-com TV shows. And to make it even easier, I narrowed it down to the best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. I did the browsing so you can do the binge watching!

Here are the best 10 rom-com TV shows on Netflix.

1. My Life With The Walter Boys Netflix In My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie relocates from New York City to Colorado after the death of her parents — and as she heals, she encounters a ton of unexpected romance and adventure in the new chapter of her life. My Life with the Walter boys stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry.

2. Nobody Wants This Netflix Nobody Wants This follows sarcastic sex podcast host Joanne and rabbi Noah, who realize they're interested in one another at the same time they realize no one in their lives thinks their relationship is a good idea. Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.

3. Virgin River Petr Maur/Netflix If you're a Sullivan's Crossing fan, then you'll love Virgin River. Searching for a fresh start, Melinda swaps LA for a small town in California. But she quickly learns living in a small town comes with its own kinds of complications. This is perfect for romance fans who crave a little more cozy drama. Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Kandyse McClure, Sarah Dugdale, and Kai Bradbury.

4. Emily in Paris Netflix Emily Cooper is living all our dreams when she moves to Paris for work in Emily in Paris — and immediately hits it off with the handsome chef living in her building. But she's got an intense American work ethic and can't speak any French...what could go wrong? (Apparently, a lot). Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Eugenio Franceschini, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery.

5. Heartstopper Netflix This rom-com TV show is the story of boy meets boy, and follows a new friendship between Nick and Charlie — and their realization they want to be more than friends. Heartstopper stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, (Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell.

6. Bridgerton Netflix You might be thinking,Bridgerton is historical fiction! That can't count as a rom-com TV show can it? Well, it's got friends-to-lovers, enemies-to-lovers, and fake dating so you tell me. Bridgerton stars Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Hannah Dodd, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Regé-Jean Page, and Phoebe Dynevor.

7. XO, Kitty Netflix In this To All The Boys I've Loved spinoff, youngest sister Kitty Song Covey travels to Seoul to attend the boarding school her mom attended as a young woman — and even with all her matchmaking experience, Kitty quickly realizes just how complicated relationships are. XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, and Sarayu Blue.

8. Sex and The City HBO This rom-com TV show is the perfect Galentine's Day watch, since it follows four best friends: Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. The show tackles just about everything and reminds us just how important female friendships are. Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

9. Dash & Lily Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix Craving the holiday spirit outside of the holiday season? Turn on Dash & Lily!! The show follows our two titular characters, who communicate via notebook in a scavenger hunt around New York City. It's cute, it's emotional, and it's just so dang good. Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, and Troy Iwata.

10. How I Met Your Mother CBS If you're a tried-and-true sitcom fan, then How I Met Your Mother — which is basically a 9-season TV show all about a meet cute — is for you. How I Met Your Mother stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Cristin Milioti.

Which rom-com TV show will you be watching this weekend? Let us know on Facebook — I am long overdue for an Emily in Paris rewatch!