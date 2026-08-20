12 Best Rom-Coms on Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Romantic comedies are not all created equal. While there are a ton on Netflix to sift through, only about two handfuls are truly worth watching. Why? Because they offer clever dialogue, excellent casting, and a unique twist on the formula, whether it's fake-dating a former childhood crush in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, scheming to set up demanding bosses in Set It Up, or navigating a decade-long slow burn in People We Meet On Vacation (with a few sleepers you might have overlooked). For rom-com fans, these modern-day classics should be on your movie list this month!

Here are 12 highly rated rom-coms to watch on Netflix right now.

K C Bailey / Netflix Set It Up This rom-com is snappy, charming, and the ultimate comfort watch for anyone who’s ever vented about a boss over happy hour. Zoey Deutch steals the screen as Harper, an exhausted, overworked assistant who decides that the best way to survive a demanding boss is to play matchmaker. When she conspires with fellow overworked assistant Charlie (Glen Powell) to spark a romance between their corporate overlords, they expect a little breathing room at the office. Instead, they get an unexpected lesson in love, awww!

Masha_Weisberg / Netflix To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) secret love letters were never supposed to see the light of day, until they were mysteriously mailed out to every crush she’s ever had. Cue the ultimate high school panic. To save face, she enters a fake-dating pact with her former childhood crush, Peter (Noah Centineo). Of course, fake relationships in rom-coms never stay fake for long. It’s sweet, nostalgic, and impossible not to root for.

K C Bailey / Netflix The Half of It Book-smart teen Ellie (Leah Lewis) just needs a little extra cash to pay the bills, which leads her to agree to ghostwrite love letters for football jock Paul (Daniel Diemer). As she helps him woo his crush, Aster, Ellie forms an unexpected friendship with Paul and catches feelings for Aster herself. It’s a witty, sweet, and emotional modern take on Cyrano de Bergerac that will totally tug at your heartstrings.

Sony Pictures Jane Austen Wrecked My Life This one's witty, visually gorgeous and relatable for anyone who has ever tried to fix their messy 20s with a good book. Agathe (Camille Rutherford) is a struggling Parisian aspiring writer whose life is completely off track, leading her to take a job residency at the famous Jane Austen House in Hampshire. Surrounded by literary history and an infuriatingly charming fellow writer, she has to figure out whether she's actually living out her own classic romance or just completely romanticizing the chaos.

Daniel Escale/Netflix People We Meet On Vacation Adapted from Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this is pure wanderlust-filled rom-com magic. Poppy is a free-spirited adventurer; Alex is her ultra-routine-loving opposite. Despite their differences, these best friends have kept a decade-long tradition alive by taking one glorious summer vacation together every year. But when the boundaries between friendship and romance start to blur, they have to decide whether they've been each other's perfect match all along.

Emily Aragones/Netflix The Perfect Find Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union) is staking everything on her fashion career comeback, only to discover that the gorgeous guy she kissed at a party is actually her new coworker, and her boss's son. With her professional reputation on the line, she has to navigate a high-wire act of keeping a secret workplace romance under wraps. It’s stylish, empowering, and messy in the best way.

Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix A Tourist’s Guide to Love Pack your bags because Rachael Leigh Cook is taking us to Southeast Asia! After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive signs up for an undercover group tour in Vietnam, where she crosses paths with an adventurous local tour guide (Scott Ly) who shakes up her entire worldview. It’s beautifully shot on location and guaranteed to spark serious travel cravings.

Ken Woroner/Netflix Wedding Season Navigating modern dating pressures gets a hilarious cultural twist when Asha’s mother sets up a fake online profile for her. To keep their parents off their backs through a marathon of traditional Indian weddings, Asha and local entrepreneur Ravi agree to fake-date. Naturally, spending that much time together at family celebrations means real romance sneaks up when they least expect it.

Sony Pictures Catch and Release Jennifer Garner stars in this cozy 2006 gem as Gray, a woman whose picture-perfect life shatters when her fiancé tragically passes away just before their wedding. Moving in with his quirky, endearing best friends (played brilliantly by Kevin Smith and Sam Jaeger) to figure out what comes next, she uncovers surprising secrets about the man she thought she knew — and finds unexpected chemistry with his sensitive friend Fritz (Timothy Olyphant). It’s the ultimate comfort watch for anyone who loves their romance mixed with cozy cabin aesthetics.

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX ©2026 Voicemails for Isabelle This heart-tugging gem, also with Zoey Deutch, centers on the power of words left unsaid. When pastry chef Jill (played by Deutch) loses her sister to cystic fibrosis, she copes by leaving long, rambling, and hilarious voicemails on her old phone number. Turns out that number actually belongs to Wes (Nick Robinson), who can't help but listen to the messages. It’s a sweet, modern take on the long-distance missed connection trope that hits all the right emotional notes for a cozy night in.

Sarah Shatz/Netflix Someone Great When a music journalist in New York City gets dumped by her long-term boyfriend just as she's packing up for a dream job in San Francisco, her best friends step in for the ultimate, cathartic day-before-moving hurrah. It’s a funny and relatable tribute to female friendship, heartbreak, and remembering your worth.

Netflix Always Be My Maybe Ali Wong and Randall Park star as childhood sweethearts Sasha and Marcus who grew apart after a messy falling-out as teens. Fifteen years later, Sasha is a celebrity chef opening a high-end restaurant in San Francisco, while Marcus is still working for his dad and living at home. When they accidentally run into each other, old sparks fly, proving that you can go home again, even if you have to navigate massive lifestyle differences (and an unforgettable, hilarious cameo by Keanu Reeves) along the way.

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