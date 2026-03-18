Zendaya Just Wore Her 2015 Oscars Dress for 'The Drama' Premiere After "Outrageously Offensive" Controversy

I didn't think Zendaya and stylist Law Roach would be able to top the PURE ART that was The Challengers press tour. The colors, the blonde hair, the tennis accessories! But it looks like they're leveling up for Zendaya's The Drama press tour looks — which are inspired by the age-old saying, "Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue."

And for her recent appearance at the LA premiere of the new movie (also starring Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, and Alana Haim), Z pulled out something old: her white Vivienne Westwood gown from the 2015 Oscars.

Keep reading to see what Zendaya had to say about rewearing the beautiful Vivienne Westwood dress for The Drama premiere after all that 2015 Oscars controversy.

“I was brainstorming with [stylist Law Roach] about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,'” Zendaya told Variety. “So I thought I’d bring it back.” "[The 2015 Oscars] was such an important moment for myself, my community, for my loved ones, and it felt right," she continued. "And it also happens to be a wedding dress, so that works.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images If you remember, Zendaya made headlines in 2015 after she showed up to the Oscars in the white Vivienne Westwood dress and dreadlocks. Guiliana Rancic (who was the co-host of Fashion Police at the time), said that the hairstyle made the Euphoria actress look like she "smells like patchouli oil or weed." Zendaya didn't hold back in her response, writing on Instagram in February 2015, that "there is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful...to say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don't usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked." "There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge other based on the curl of their hair," she continues. "My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough. To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion's mane." Zendaya later opened up about the incident, and her choice to respond, telling W Magazine in 2021 that "it made me think, 'How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with People of Color?'"

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