Can't Wait for 'The Chosen'? Prime Video's 'House of David' is the Drama You've Been Waiting For

House of David season 2 is finally coming to Prime Video, and in addition to the brand new trailer, we have a first look at the new episodes. This show is part Biblical & historical epic, part family drama, and it's literally perfect for anyone who can barely wait for The Chosen season 6. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know.

Keep reading for the latest update on House of David season 2 before it premieres on Prime Video.

Where can I watch season 2 of House of David? Prime Video All episodes of House of David season 2 will be available to watch on Prime Video starting March 27, 2026.

What is House of David season 2 about? Prime Video Season 2 opens as Saul's (Ali Suliman) role as king continues to throw Israel into chaos. Meanwhile, David (Michael Iskander) is on his path to the throne. "As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future," according to the official logline. Oh, and thanks to the Age of Iron, we're also dealing with brand new warfare techniques.

The House of David season 2 cast includes: Michael Iskander as David

as David Ali Suliman as King Saul

as King Saul Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

as Queen Ahinoam Stephen Lang as Samuel

as Samuel Indy Lewis

Yali Topol Margalith

Ethan Kai

Sam Otto

Oded Fehr

Louis Ferreira

Davood Ghadami

Ashraf Barhom

Alexander Uloom

House of David season 2 has 8 episodes total, and they'll all be available to stream on March 27, 2026. Here's the breakdown: Season 2, Episode 1 "A Tale of Two Swords"

Season 2, Episode 2 "A Journey Home"

Season 2, Episode 3 "The Middle Path"

Season 2, Episode 4 "Road to Atonement"

Season 2, Episode 5 "God of Swords"

Season 2, Episode 6 "Forged in Fire"

Season 2, Episode 7 "A Royal Wedding"

Season 2, Episode 8 "The Truth Revealed"

Is there a season 3 for House of David? Prime Video Creator Jon Erwin told Watch Wonder Project that he expects there to be 3 seasons total of House of David, so stay tuned for more updates!

