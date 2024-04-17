Zendaya's Challengers After-Party Dress Has A Literal Tennis Ball
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We're counting down the days until Zendaya’s Challengers hits theaters April 26, and in addition to the fact the flick will be one of our top spring movies, Zendaya has been knocking it out of the park (or out of the court?) with her press tour looks. That includes her Vogue cover story for May 2024! Zendaya talks about her relationship with Tom Holland, working with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, and about the character of Tashi.
“Typically, I play the person that ultimately is easier to empathize with,” Zendaya tells Vogue. “There was something about her that felt very, Oh, damn...Even I was kind of scared of her.”
What is Zendaya's movie Challengers about?
Image via Amazon MGM Studios
Zendaya's Challengers movie follows her character Tashi, who's destined to be the biggest tennis player in the world — until an injury forces her to pivot to coaching instead. Now, she's got to whip her husband Art (Mike Faist) into shape, especially when he's pitted against his former best friend, and Tashi's ex, Patrick (Josh O'Connor).
Before signing up for the movie, Z was already a fan of how director Luca Guadagnino "creates [a] visceral environment,” and the fact the trailer is nothing but tension and chemistry between the three leads proves it. Zendaya's talked about how she prepped for those steamy scenes by bonding with her co-stars.
“We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together," she tells THR Roma. "We got to bond and feel good with each other.”
And when faced with the tennis of it all, Zendaya spoke with another star: Serena Williams. The Spider-Man actress organized a Zoom call with Serena to pick her brain about the sport, but the duo bonded over experiencing fame at a young age as well. Because of the fact she became the "breadwinner" for her family (and her Type-A personality), Zendaya felt pressure to be “this perfect being, and be everything that everyone needs me to be, and live up to all these expectations.”
"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame," she shares. "Only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known.' I’m almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before."
Zendaya's Challengers Press Tour Looks
Image via Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach started the Challengers press tour with a splash. This v-neck Aquamarine dress from Loewe features a literal tennis racket and tennis ball printed on the front, but thanks to the gown's slit and shimmer, it comes across elevated instead of too kitschy.
Image via Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
While promoting the movie in Paris, Zendaya wore a green and white Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs minidress. The whole outfit feels like a mix between The Crown and Madelyn Cline's gingham bikini from Outer Banks. It's playful yet sophisticated in a way I can't stop thinking about!
Image via Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Zendaya continued the green (and Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs) theme with a lime ensemble. It's soft! It's casual! And it proves the pajama vibe can still be sexy.
Image via Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
The Challengers actress looked angelic in custom Louis Vuitton. The sweeping train, low waist, and eye-catching jewelry (especially when paired with Zendaya's voluminous hair and deep side part) feel very old school glam.
Image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Zendaya took the tennis motif to a whole new level with a sporty mini dress from Loewe and white heels with literal tennis balls attached to them. This 'fit solidifies that glitter and sequins aren't going anywhere, and dresses up athleisure in a way we don't often see.
Image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Calling back to her otherworldly Dune 2 press looks, this edgy and experimental Calvin Klein blazer + skirt combo might be a lesson in minimalism, but it leaves nothing to be desired.
Image via Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Wear this Ralph Lauren mini dress to a cocktail gathering, a tennis match, or even pair it with a blazer for the office. That's a win-win-win if I've ever seen this.
Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros
Zendaya took another literal approach to the tennis theme with tiny rackets all across her custom Thom Browne dress. I am obsessed with all the Wimbledon white!
Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Zendaya was totally giving Spice Girl energy with this Vivienne Westwood set. The stripes, colors, and feather detail are so Y2K.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The balletcore aesthetic of this Los Angeles premiere dress is impeccable! Zendaya swapped her whites and greens for a black x pink combo that highlights her artsy, dancer side. Thank you Vera Wang! She ended the night in a lime green dress boasting a deep v and a literal tennis ball. Iconic!
Which of Zendaya's Challengers press tour looks is your favorite? Let us know on Facebook!
Lead image via Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!