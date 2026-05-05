Zoë Kravitz Hid Her Engagement Ring From Harry Styles Inside Her Met Gala Dress

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are pretty powerful on their own, but they nearly broke the internet when reports of their engagement started swirling. According to Page Six insiders, “no one in their circle is surprised." Harry "is completely smitten [and] would jump off a cliff for her" (respectable) and Zoë “is on cloud nine.”

But it appears Zoë is keeping things as low-key as she can...which includes hiding her new engagement ring on the Met Gala red carpet.

Check out Zoë Kravitz's Met Gala outfit — but not her new engagement ring, because it appears she's hiding it!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Zoë Kravitz stunned in a black lace Saint Laurent dress — and appears to have spent the evening hiding her left hand in a pocket to keep prying eyes away from her engagement ring. I'm a pretty private person myself, so I can't help but respect it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The full look includes a sculpted waist for some added whimsy and dimension, as well as a scooped neckline and some rose earrings. It's the perfect balance of gothic, minimalist, and romantic. We might not have gotten to see the engagement ring tonight, but we do know that it's reportedly worth over $500,000, which isn't necessarily a surprise considering it's a huge cushion-cut diamond. I have to admit, Harry did good with this one! "It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum [who split in October 2024], but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape, telling us that Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand," Lorel Diamonds' Laura Taylor told People in a press release.

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