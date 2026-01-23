Dove Cameron & Avan Jogia's '56 Days' Is The Erotic Thriller You'll Want To Binge Watch In One Sitting

Prime Video's highly-anticipated new crime drama, 56 Days, is finally being adapted into a mini-series after nearly 6 years of waiting, and we finally have a brand new trailer. The sexy new murder mystery, based on the best-selling novel by Catherine Ryan Howard and starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, follows a couple whose passionate spark leads to a lethal outcome. How long can their fiery romance last before one of them suffers fatal burns?

If you love a steamy thriller, then you definitely need to add this to your watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about 56 Days, starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, before it premieres on Prime Video.

What Is The Plot Of 56 Days? In the novel by Catherine Ryan Howard, the romantic leads (Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia) meet at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because they don’t want to say goodbye just yet amid quarantine, and since they’re just beginning to fall in love, the two decide to live together to survive isolation. The main plot surrounds a murder mystery when a dead body is found in Oliver’s (Jogia) apartment. But the catch is that the police can't quite figure out whose body it is...yikes. However, it appears that the TV show will move away from the COVID-19 backdrop and instead take place in our current era. While I think the pandemic element adds a fascinating layer to the story, I can also understand why showrunners would want to remove this from the screen adaptation. The COVID outbreak is still so fresh in our memories, and most of us really don’t want to relive that terrifying period, even if it makes for an interesting TV premise.

Where can I watch 56 Days? Prime Video Fans can anticipate the riveting new crime romance on February 18th, 2026, when all 8 episodes drop on Prime Video. That’s so soon, people!

Who's starring in the new show? Prime Video Fans might recognize the main leads from other hit shows. Avan Jogia is best known for starring on the Nickelodeon series Victorious alongside Ariana Grande during her early days of stardom. Meanwhile, Dove Cameron has appeared on shows like Shameless and the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, as well as in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise. The star has done some theater, too, starring in Hairspray Live! on NBC in 2016, Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl in 2017, Clueless, The Hit Musical, off-Broadway in 2018, and The Light in the Piazza in London and Los Angeles in 2019. Cameron also launched a music career, with viral hits “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast.” Talk about a jam-packed career! Both have come so far since their days on Nick and Disney, so it will be really interesting to see them star in more mature roles now that the actors have grown up. I’m interested in seeing how their acting chops have evolved, and I’m curious whether they’ll be able to pull off such complex roles. Can they do Howard’s novel justice? Tune in on February 18th, via Amazon Prime, to find out!

Subscribe to our email newsletter for more news on 56 Days, and more updates on all your favorite TV shows.