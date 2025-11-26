Zooey Deschanel & Charlie Cox's New Puppy Rom-Com Will Fill The 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' Void

You guys. Stop everything you’re doing, because I’m pretty sure I’ve just found the most adorable movie of all time.

It seems like lately, every other new movie is filled with violence, morally gray characters, and straight-up bloodthirsty villains. While I’m all for complex plotlines in the films I watch, I also love the occasional palate cleanser movie, filled with lighthearted storylines and wholesome charm. That’s exactly where Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox’s new movie Merv comes in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the adorable new rom-com Merv on Prime Video, because it's gonna be our next go-to comfort movie.

What is Merv About? Prime Video This feel-good flick centers around Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox), a recently broken-up couple who share custody of their pet dog, Merv. While you’d think Anna and Russ would be the most devastated about their romantic split, no one is more upset about the breakup than Merv. In fact, the little pup is straight up depressed. Going on walks, getting treats, and playing fetch are no longer fun for him. All he wants, more than anything in the world, is for his human parents to get back together. To alleviate his symptoms of depression, Anna and Russ decide to spend a holiday vacation in Florida with their pup to lift his mood. The more time they spend together, the more the former couple realizes they never should’ve parted ways. Will they be able to put their differences aside and become one big happy family again? Or did the breakup cause too much damage for it to ever work? It's honestly reminding me of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days with a holiday spin; both movies are about couples who have to figure out if they can be together against all odds, with a couple cute dogs to boot!

Where can I watch Merv? Prime Video Our new favorite comfort movie will be available to stream only on Prime Video.

When is Merv coming out? Prime Video Fans can stream this lighthearted new rom-com on December 10th, 2025.

Who's in the Merv cast? Prime Video The Merv cast includes: Charlie Cox as Russ Owens

as Russ Owens Zooey Deschanel as Anna Finch

as Anna Finch Chris Redd as Vice Principal Desmond

as Vice Principal Desmond Patricia Heaton as MJ Owens

as MJ Owens David Hunt as Jack Owens

as Jack Owens Ellyn Jameson as Jocelyn

as Jocelyn Wynn Everett as Gaia

as Gaia Jasmine Mathews as Rebekah

as Rebekah Joey Slotnick as Dr. Zubrovsky

as Dr. Zubrovsky Jessica Swale as Ice Cream Lady

​Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? Prime Video Yes! Prime Video has just released a trailer for Merv on its YouTube page, which has already accumulated over 13 million views!

​What Are Fans Saying About This Wholesome Dog Movie? Prime Video Fans are generally pleased to see such a sweet film set to be released, and have taken to the YouTube comment section to express their thoughts. “This trailer warms my heart,” said one commenter, while another said, “A predictable rom-com with a pup and two people that still love each other? YES, COUNT ME IN!” “This looks so cute! I love Charlie Cox, and I'm a sucker for rom-coms and dog movies. I will definitely be watching this!” a third commented. Who else can’t wait to see this adorable new film? I, for one, will be watching it the moment it streams, with my two pups right by my side.

