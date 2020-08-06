4 Ways We're Styling the Kiddos for Back to “School” This Fall
Somehow it's already August (what is time?!) and school, in many shapes and forms, is right around the corner. Many of us are balancing a combination of distance and virtual learning, sending kids back for a couple days a week or in shifts, attending outdoor classes, homeschooling while parents work in shifts, or even hiring teachers for quarantine pods of similar aged kids. That's a whole lot of possibilities! While we try to create routine and establish some semblance of normalcy in our lives, back to school style is one fun way to get your kiddos excited for getting back in the groove of learning, whatever that looks like. That special first day of school outfit is still a tradition you can keep!
We've teamed up with H&M to get Brit and her sons Ansel and Austin 'fitted for the new school year with back to school styles for every kind of classroom. Scroll on to see how we're getting ready with trendy wardrobe essentials and comfy-cute styles.
First Day of "School" Outfit
Whether your kiddo is catching up with friends IRL or via a video classroom, you can't send them back to school without a super fun first day outfit. Let them choose their favorite colors, patterns, characters and more. You can even do a virtual shopping trip and invite them to pick out a couple special pieces for the new year.
Dust off all those school supplies you bought by the boxful back in March, this year's school scene will definitely be a hybrid of homeschool, distance learning and educational playtime.
Gameboy T-shirt
Sweatshorts
White Sneakers
Chino Shorts
Take It Outside
Layers on layers! With some schools bringing the classroom outside and homeschool often taking place in the backyard, we've gotta get our kiddos layered up. Getting outside is also essential for making sure your little ones don't go into zombie zone after too much screen time. Whenever you can get outside for a lesson or activity, we highly encourage you to do so!
Jersey shirts (5)
Cotton Chinos
Henley Shirt
Pique Joggers
Ansel was such a big fan of this graphic tee, he couldn't help but discard his dinosaur layer when the sun came out ;)
All Packed Up
Make sure they've got all the gear they need whether class is taking place at home, outside or in a socially distant school classroom. Super cute backpack with pockets for all your kid's key items? Check. Face mask? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check. Colored pencils, markers and a notebook? Oh yeah.
SHOP BACKPACKS
Snoopy Backpack
Dino Backpack
Fox Backpack
Minions Backpack
Design Outfits The Night Before
Turn your kiddo into a mini stylist! Encourage them to pick out what they want to wear the night before and make it fun. Plus, your morning routine just got 10 minutes shorter ;)
Lay out a bunch of cute options (that actually fit! and are seasonally appropriate) and let your kid get creative with their look. Then all you have to do is give them a quick steam to create a put-together look.
Striped Henley
Green Sneakers
Sequined T-shirt
Minion Sneakers
Cotton Jumper
Jersey Leggings (5)
Amazing Sweatshirt
Alright y'all, time to hit the books! ;)
Let's be real — we're all ready to go back to school.
And mom's got a few new threads too! Check them out!
Long Jacket
Crêped Dress
To add affordable and stylish new threads to your mini-me's wardrobe, check out H&M's Back to School collection, fit for every kind of classroom.
How are you getting ready for going "back to school" this fall? DM us @britandco!
This post was created in partnership with H&M.