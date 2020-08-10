20 Stylish School Supplies That Make Us Wanna Go Back To School (IRL or Virtual) With Our Kiddos
Back to school is one of our favorite times of year — new grade, new teacher, new clothes, new supplies! No. 2 pencils and fresh stacks of paper all ready for our doodles. Of course, this year is going to be different as schools debate whether to reopen or continue distance learning (or go hybrid). Still, kids gotta learn.
We rounded up some of the cutest back-to-school finds that we're totally coveting for fall. These 20 gems, from clothing to supplies, pass our style test with flying colors (read: they're just super cute) and prep kids for a new school year, wherever that may be.
If you missed a trip to Disney this year, this is the next best (and cutest!) thing. A dress with pockets is A+ in our book.
Etsy Organic Cotton Face Mask for Kids $10
It's a BTS supply for the times, but it might as well be cute and organic! These handmade masks come in all sorts of prints so kids can go back safely and in style.
These earbuds will come in handy when you have multiple kids (and parents!) on Zoom calls at home.;)
KOOKOO KidsAlarm $70
This alarm clock features five magnetic animals and *actual* nature recordings that kids can choose to wake up to: a rooster crowing, dog barking, pig oinking, cat meowing or a trumpeting elephant!
Astronomy Club Laptop Sleeve $39
Keep laptops stored safely in this retro space-inspired sleeve as kids go to and fro school or just WFH.
H&M Amazing Sweatshirt in Yellow $15
Can we *please* have this in an XL? This super-soft sweatshirt with a little drawstring at the waist and a pop of (perfect) color really is AMAZING.
Dalmatian Print Desk Mat $12 and up
Freshen up their homeschooling desk space with this sweet Dalmatian print!
Cavallini Papers Mini Pencil Case $14
Toss their sharpened pencils in this cotton pencil case with vintage-inspired print that we so want for our stash.
Kids can organize their sticky notes, pens, erasers, etc. in this floral desk tray. (We would!)
PB Teen Pom Pom Photo Garland $49
Dress up their study space with a fun pom pom garland (or make your own!). Choose from navy or pink or both and surprise them with photos of their fun summer.
Etsy Corkboard Houses $16 and up
We love these little Scandi pinboards for all their v. important notes.
Or DIY other shapes like our state bulletin boards!
Yoobi 6PK Mini Highlighters $4
These mini highlighters will brighten anyone's day.
Staples 1-Subject Notebook, Wide Ruled, Llamas $5
Colorful llamas for the notebook win!
Shutterfly Your Text Here Pencils $15
Personalize their pencils this year with their nickname or fun little phrases, like You Got This! This set of #2 graphite pencils come in rainbow colors (shown), white, silver and more muted tones too.
Cute Cactus Shaped Pen Holder $3
Save yourself a trip rummaging through the house for a pen or pencil with this cactus holder.
Giraffe Palm Springs Acrylic Tray $22 and up
Kids can toss all those worksheets in this playful bin by photographer Paul Fuentes. Not into giraffes? Find one that suits their personality!
Contigo Plastic Sloth Print Kids Water Bottle $12
Back to school means having more water bottles on the go. This sloth cutie from Contigo is BPA-free and easy to clean with a pop-up straw for littles.
Floss & Rock Transport Lunch Bag $24
Whether you're packing their lunch for school or the park, this insulated bag has ample storage for drinks, snacks, and sandies.
Monbento Strawberry Bento Box $43
The MB Original lunch box is made of PBT, a heat-resistant plastic, and the double tier lets you pack a snack and lunch in one.
Big Life Journal $25
Going back to school can be stressful during a normal year. This book for kids ages 7-10 focuses on helping kids believe in themselves, face challenges, and helps them build a growth mindset through inspiring stories, colorful illustrations, and fun, engaging activities.
Check out Brit's Picks for back to school too!
What are your back to school favorites? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
