Brit's Back to School Picks for Any Kind of Classroom (IRL or Virtual!)
My boys, Ansel and Austin, LOVE school — seeing their friends and teachers (whether IRL or through a screen) makes them totally light up, even after a super fun summer apart. Of course, we're all waiting to see what school looks like this year and distance learning seems almost inevitable. So we're taking it in stride and thinking that back to school, whether it happens IRL or virtually, is *still* happening. And if it's at home, even just part of the time, I want to keep them scheduled and on track, in part for my own sanity!
Here are my picks for back-to-school basics, from supplies to style to lunch ideas that will get kids ready for school, for every kind of classroom.
School Supplies
H&M Minion Backpack ($25): My boys are big Minion fans and this backpack from H&M will for sure liven up their BTS wardrobe!
Yoobi Pencil Case, Grid Rainbow Stripe ($10): Keep pencils stored in one spot with this fun old-school case in my favorite motif, #rainbows!
Maths Spiral Notebook ($14): A fresh set of notebooks in quirky graphic prints gets them ready to write (doodle?) and learn. This yellow VW bus print is super cute too. Go for the DIY approach and get creative with contact paper for personalized notebooks they'll (and you'll) love. Older kids can totally do this on their own.
Think Good Thoughts Pencils ($10): I think we can all use these pencils these days. XO
LEGO Stationery Set with Minifigure ($13): My son Ansel is 6 and in a major LEGO phase. This collection packs in four pencils, one pencil sharpener and pencil topper, an eraser, and a LEGO minifigure. He's going to love it!
Fruit Ruler ($3): Even if we have to say good-bye to summer we can still have some summer fruit in the form of these super-cute rulers.
Island Style Pinboard ($125 and up): I love my Pinterest boards but sometimes you just need a space to organize all the school papers. Choose from a slew of super designy prints or DIY a Pinterest-worthy one with our 11 Beautiful DIY Bulletin Boards.
Cute Starfish Highlighter ($7): Five colors in one — so fun!
Style Points
H&M Disney Sneakers $25: By the end of summer, my kids' shoes have seen way better days, which is why I love to start them fresh with a new pair of sneakers to start their school year off on the right, ahem, foot. We are big Disney fans in our house, so these are perfect!
Also, these glittery grosgrain sneaks for girls are style #goals!
Prefer to DIY? These #2 Pencil Sneakers are an old favorite.
iTouch PlayZoom Kids Smartwatch with Outer Space Strap ($50): My older son is at an age where he's starting to understand the concept of time (except maybe when it's time for bed;). This iTouch Playzoom kids smartwatch is a great intro to time with a stopwatch, alarm, timer, and calendar, plus it comes with a camera, video and fun learning games.
Society6 Cool to Be Kind Laptop Sleeve ($39): Protect your/their laptop with a sleeve that also features a good reminder for going back to school
JAX Task Lamp + USB ($279): This task lamp with two outlets, two USB ports, and a leather-accented touch sensor is great for an all-in-one task lamp and I love its modern design with brass accents.
Llama USB Keychain ($6): This USB keychain is an adorable and useful trinket to throw in their backpacks!
H&M Cotton Chinos $10: My kids are really good at finding their way into dirt. These affordable cotton pants in seven fresh colors make that totally OK.
Lunch
S'ip by S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($15): This BPA-free stainless steel bottle keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. This one comes in other fun prints too, like rockets and dinos and solid brights too.
Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box ($27): Easy to clean and keeps food fresh for hours *and* comes in a slew of fun colors? Sign me up!
STATE Richmond Lunch Sack ($38): This sleek bag comes with a mesh water bottle pocket — love the modern color scheme!
Bentgo Brights Kids Lunch Box ($40): These leak-proof containers are perfect for organizing lunches with all their favorite bites — variety is key for picky eaters!
Organic Beeswax Food Wraps ($8): I love these reusable snack wraps made from beeswax for snacks and lunches.
Also, want to get creative with lunch? Get kids in the on the act and check out our 12 Lunch DIYs for Back to School or Back to Work.
Finally, pick and choose from our 16 Free Back-to-School Printables Even Adults Will Want for first day signs, book covers and more!
Good luck this year, y'all!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
