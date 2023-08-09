This Disney Hocus Pocus Collection Will Make You The Coolest Witch In School (Or The Office)
There's nothing like the pandemonium of back to schoolseason. Seeing all of the sales and kid-friendly collections made me excited to take on a new school year — and don't even get me started on academic planners.
Although it's been a long time since I've prepped for back to school, I get to spoil my nieces and nephews with new supplies to use in their classrooms. As luck would have it, The Happy Planner x Disney Hocus Pocus Collection is available and features bewitching items young kids can easily use. Also, this collection is perfect for igniting kids' Halloween spirit!
The Disney Hocus Pocus Gather 'Round Sisters - Be Happy Box ($55)
This Gather 'Round Sisters collection features an assortment of suppliesyour kids will love using. Whether your kid is in elementary or middle school, this collection will get them excited to hit the books. Included in the Be Happy Box are:
- Classic-sized notebook
- Filler paper
- Stickers
- Removable clings
- Notepad
- Bookmark
- Pen pouch
- Washi bundle
Here's a better look at what's in The Happy Planner x Disney Hocus Pocus Collection!
Classic-Sized Notebook
A new school year requires a classic-sized notebook to write promptsin. It's debatable what your kid may write but they'll be prepared for anything with this Hocus Pocus-inspired notebook.
Filler Paper and Removable Clings
Sometimes notebooks run out of paper. Knowing this, the Be Happy Box includes filler paper for so your little one can keep the writing party going. The clamps are also removable if they're getting in the way.
Stickers
We don't quite understand *why* everyone love stickers so much, but we're not mad about it. That's why we're positive your kids will love sticking these babies everywhere.
If you're lucky, your hand or arm may get a Hocus Pocus stamp of approval.
Notepad
If your kids have an aversion to planners, make a quick to-do list for them using a sheet from this cute notepad. They're less likely to miss it if you stick it on the fridge (*wink*).
Bookmark
This cute Thackery Binx bookmark is great for keeping track of notes or the bookpage your kid was reading during recess. We love how the pointy cat ears stick up at the top
Pen Pouch
Pen pouches save lives, and by that, we mean keep all your most-important pencils and gel pens in one place. This particular pouch is also roomy enough to store the "Trouble Is Brewing" notepad. In other words, it's a good storagesupply for kids who tend to lose track of their writing utensils.
Washi Bundle
For parents who may be wondering what a washi bundle is, we've got you covered. It's an adhesive tape that's extremely versatile *and* extremely cute. Your kids can stick it to any surface — like the notebook or notepad. If their class is assigned a mini Halloweenproject, your kid can even use the washi bundle as decoration!
Are you planning on buying The Happy Planner x Disney Hocus Pocus Be Happy Box?Let us know in the comments!
Header image via The Happy Planner
