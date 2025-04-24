As much as I love all the relationships and drama in Ransom Canyon on Netflix (I NEED to know if Staten and Quinn will be together after that ending!), I'm just as charmed by the canyon itself. As someone who grew up on the East coast, I'm very familiar with places like New York City and North Carolina, which is why I did tons of research to figure out the best Ransom Canyon travel guide for all your New Mexico adventures.

Here's the Ransom Canyon fangirl's guide to New Mexico.

Where was Ransom Canyon filmed? Netflix Okay, so even though Ransom Canyon is a town in Texas in the show, the series was actually filmed in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as a town on the Texas border called Las Vegas. So while you can't visit Ransom Canyon IRL, there are plenty of places in New Mexico that will make you feel like you're a part of the series.

Anna Kooris/Netflix Filming in New Mexico made the actors feel at home, especially Minka Kelly, who's actually from Albequerque! “It just made me see Albuquerque with new eyes. It made me appreciate it and love all the beauty that it has to offer that I never really was able to recognize when I was a child or a teenager,” she told Netflix. “It’s the same for Quinn. She’s like, ‘New York was great, but there’s something about my hometown that I feel really drawn to, and a responsibility to give back to.’ ” And Josh Duhamel loved how magical it felt to film there. "You can see why so many artists migrate there and why it is known as the Land of Enchantment," he said. "You can watch the sunsets in the hillsides and the vistas are unbelievable. I have very fond memories of the New Mexican terrain and the work environment was very easy to be creative in.”

Brit + Co's 'Ransom Canyon' Guide To New Mexico AirBnb Where To Stay In New Mexico There are plenty of hotels and AirBnb's to stay in on a Ransom Canyon-inspired trip, like the historic Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas, and a resort-style suite in Albuquerque. And you can't go wrong when you pick a ranch-style guest house! No matter what, New Mexico is definitely a beautiful place to stay.

Anna Kooris/Netflix What To Do In New Mexico There's a ton of fun stuff you can do in New Mexico! Vision Quest Western Horseback Rides & Lessonsis the perfect way to pretend to be Quinn IRL, and there are plenty of rodeos you can visit depending on when your trip is. There's no better time to put those cowboy boots to good use! If you get a little toasty, step inside the AC at the National Museum of Nuclear Scienceto learn about the Atomic Age. One thing I find super cool is that this Smithsonian Affiliate is the country's "only congressionally chartered museum in its field" according to the official site! You also don't want to pass up the opportunity to visit the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and learn about "the diverse worlds, sacred spaces and distinctive communities of the Pueblo, Navajo (Diné) and Apache cultures of the Southwest." Once you're ready to head back into the great outdoors, pick one of the best hiking trails to see a different side of the state!

Netflix Where To Eat In New Mexico My favorite part of any travel (especially when I'm somewhere I've never been) is the food. And you won't find anything better than New Mexican food! You'll definitely want to try some chiles and burritos whenever you get a chance. And Whataburger is always an option ;). This Reddit thread has plenty of recommendations, including: Duran's in Albuquerque
in Albuquerque El Parasol in Espanola
in Espanola Dr. Fieldgoods in Santa Fe
in Santa Fe Lucy's Cafe in Las Cruces
in Las Cruces Los Compadres in Albuquerque

in Albuquerque El Parasol in Espanola

in Espanola Dr. Fieldgoods in Santa Fe

in Santa Fe Lucy's Cafe in Las Cruces

in Las Cruces Los Compadres in Albuquerque

