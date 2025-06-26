Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

I'm already swooning.

The CW's New Western Romance Movie 'Montana Mavericks' Will Hold You Over Until 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2

montana mavericks western romance movie
The CW
Netflix gave us the best news ever this week when they announced that Ransom Canyon season 2 was officially on its way — but we might have to wait a bit before we're reunited with Staten, Quinn, and the rest of the gang. Good thing The CW is bringing us a brand new Western romance movie! Montana Mavericks will star Walker: Independence and Shadowhunters actress Katherine McNamara and I honestly can't wait to see it.

Here's everything you need to know about Montana Mavericks, coming to theaters this August.

Where can I watch Montana Mavericks?

Montana Mavericks will be in theaters just for August 26 and 27 so you don't want to miss it! There's something extra swoon-worthy about seeing a romance movie on the big screen and I can't wait to get drawn into this one.

What is Montana Mavericks about?

Montana Mavericks is based on the book series of the same name, and follows Katherine McNamara's Heather, a best-selling NYC author who's determined to get over her writer's block. But when she inherits a rundown Montana ranch, she doesn't expect all the challenges, or to be charmed by her next door neighbor, a cowboy vet named Cliff.

Who's in the Montana Mavericks cast?

Montana Mavericks stars:

  • Katherine McNamara as Heather
  • Dennis Andres as Cliff
  • Kaya Coleman as Jess
  • Devon Weigel as Linda
  • Linda Kee as Emily
  • Kaylee Sapieha as Olivia
  • Ella Reece as Lana

Where was Montana Mavericks filmed?

Montana Mavericks filmed in Canada, in places like Alberta and British Columbia, in October 2024.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Montana Mavericks, and check out Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads To You First Look for more romance movie news!

