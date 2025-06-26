I'm already swooning.
The CW's New Western Romance Movie 'Montana Mavericks' Will Hold You Over Until 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2
Netflix gave us the best news ever this week when they announced that Ransom Canyon season 2 was officially on its way — but we might have to wait a bit before we're reunited with Staten, Quinn, and the rest of the gang. Good thing The CW is bringing us a brand new Western romance movie! Montana Mavericks will star Walker: Independence and Shadowhunters actress Katherine McNamara and I honestly can't wait to see it.
Here's everything you need to know about Montana Mavericks, coming to theaters this August.
Where can I watch Montana Mavericks?
Montana Mavericks will be in theaters just for August 26 and 27 so you don't want to miss it! There's something extra swoon-worthy about seeing a romance movie on the big screen and I can't wait to get drawn into this one.
What is Montana Mavericks about?
Montana Mavericks is based on the book series of the same name, and follows Katherine McNamara's Heather, a best-selling NYC author who's determined to get over her writer's block. But when she inherits a rundown Montana ranch, she doesn't expect all the challenges, or to be charmed by her next door neighbor, a cowboy vet named Cliff.
Who's in the Montana Mavericks cast?
Montana Mavericks stars:
- Katherine McNamara as Heather
- Dennis Andres as Cliff
- Kaya Coleman as Jess
- Devon Weigel as Linda
- Linda Kee as Emily
- Kaylee Sapieha as Olivia
- Ella Reece as Lana
Where was Montana Mavericks filmed?
Montana Mavericks filmed in Canada, in places like Alberta and British Columbia, in October 2024.
