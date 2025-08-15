The 7 Best Paramount+ Mini Series You Can Binge In 2025

I love to binge a TV show. And as much as I enjoy going along for the ride across multiple seasons, there's something so satisfying about getting through the entire story in just a few episodes. I'm currently obsessed with Hallmark's Providence Falls, and there are plenty of Netflix and BritBox mini series to keep you company this weekend. But if you're looking for a good Western, thriller, or heartbreaking romance, then these Paramount+ mini series are for you.

Here are the 7 best Paramount+ mini series to watch in 2025.

1. 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+ This Yellowstone prequel is beloved among Taylor Sheridan fans, and led to more shows like 1923, 1944, and The Madison. The show follows the Duttons in 1883 as they make their way from Texas to Montana. It has some incredible names, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Isabel May.

2. The Offer Nicole Wilder/Paramount+ This Paramount+ limited series chronicles Albert S. Ruddy and Francis Ford Coppola's experience making The Godfather. It's chaotic, it's glam, and it's definitely memorable. And it also stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, and Dan Fogler so you simply can't miss it.

3. The Stand Robert Falconer/CBS Based on Stephen King's novel, The Stand follows Mother Abagail (who's 108, by the way) and a group of survivors who make their way through a diseased world haunted by the Dark Man. Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Amber Heard, and Nat Wolff star.

4. Fellow Travelers Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME Anyone who's missing Bridgerton can see Jonathan Bailey in this Paramount+ mini series. (And let's be honest, we're all missing Bridgerton). Fellow Travelers is based on the book by Thomas Mallon and follows Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin as they fall for each other in the 1950s, and their relationship evolves until the 1980s. In addition to Jonathan Bailey, you'll see Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts.

5. Yonder CJ ENM/Doodoong Pictures/Paramount+ Yonder is for those of us who can't stop talking about the heartbreak of Normal People or From Scratch. The show takes us to 2040s South Korea, where a man is haunted by the memory of his late wife. When he gets an invitation Yonder, a world based on her memories, they have to figure out what "together forever" really means.

6. Knuckles Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+. Gamers, listen up! In between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, you can see Knuckles (Idris Elba) train Wade as an Echidna warrior. It's action-packed, it's emotional, and it's the perfect fun watch.

7. Fatal Attraction Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television Lovers of this movie will be thrilled to see the contemporary adaptation pushes the envelope even further. In addition to the thrilling plot that sets it apart, this Paramount+ mini series examines "modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to an official synopsis. The show stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, and Amanda Peet.

