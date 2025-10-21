Dakota Johnson Is Finally Directing A Movie!

She's been a matchmaker, a superhero, and an author, now Dakota Johnson is finally directing her first feature film. The Verity actress is teaming up with some past partners to bring a brand new story to life — and the cast is already shaping up to be pretty amazing. We don't have too many details yet, but stay tuned for the latest news.

Here's everything we know about Dakota Johnson's new movie, A Tree Is Blue.

'A Tree Is Blue' already has some amazing actors in talks. Okay, so we know literally nothing about the plot yet (they're keeping the story under lock and key for now), but Dakota Johnson's feature directorial debut, A Tree Is Blue, has already gotten some major celeb attention. Both Charli XCX and Jessica Alba are currently in talks to star in the film, alongside Vanessa Burghardt, who wrote the script. Dakota and Vanessa previously starred together in Cha Cha Real Smooth, but I'm so excited to see their creative vision come to life together!

And the movie is filming this fall. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie will begin filming in November in LA, which indicates it could be a pretty quick shoot to get ahead of the holidays. Rob Paris and Mike Witherill at Rivulet Entertainment is backing the project with Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli producing for TeaTime Pictures. Rick Steele and Hyunji Ward will executive produce.

Has Dakota Johnson directed before? Dakota Johnson hasn't directed a full-length feature before, but she did step behind the camera for the short film Loser Baby. I'm confident Dakota will create a great set, especially after our conversation for Daddio. "It was incredible to be able to choose all of the people that were going to be making the film with us," she told me on the red carpet. "From the [Director of Photography] to grips and gaffers, and it felt like we were surrounding ourselves with people who are at the top of their game who are also very kind and wonderful, loving people, so it was a really nice environment."

