Dakota Johnson's Book Club Isn't Your Average Celebrity Reading List
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I didn't know keeping up with celebrity book club picks would become my Roman Empire, but the anticipation for discovering new titles is real. From Reese Witherspoon's healthy reading habit to everything ShondaRhimes thinks deserves a spot on your nightstand, I'm a huge advocate for staying up late with these books...even if it means getting a little groggy the next day. It's okay — I know you've sacrificed a few hours of sleep to read that last chapter, too.
Fortunately for us, Dakota Johnson is launching a new book club that's going to be a little more immersive than what we're used to. While she gears up for the official launch, here's everything you need to know about this upcoming book-lovers experience!
What's the name of Dakota Johnson's book club?
Named after the entertainment company she shares with Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson's book club is named TeaTime Book Club. Ironically, she was recently a part of an SNL skit that featured her proposing a quirky idea at a book club meeting...almost as if it was a little golden nugget for us to get ready for her official announcement.
When did Dakota Johnson make her book club announcement?
TeaTime Pictures shared this intriguing visual on Instagram February 17, describing what readers can expect from the club each month. Aside from sharing a monthly book pick, the TeaTime Book Club will focus on helping readers feel a deeper connection to what they're reading with clips from authors and playlists that'll complement the book's tone. This sounds like my kind of party...filled with books.
Other fans of Dakota Johnson are just as thrilled as I am. On Instagram, @theveganactress said, "This is so on brand ❤️ yayyy 📚🍵," while @spookydarling_ commented, "I’M IN, SAY NO MORE."
When is Dakota Johnson's book club launching?
Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Dakota Johnson shared that TeaTime Book Club will launch March 1, so we have a little over week to get ready! I'm already thinking about blocking off time to stop by local bookstore to pick up whichever book she chooses first. After all, it's worth keeping up so we can share our opinions about the characters, plot lines, and more!
How can readers keep up with Dakota Johnson's monthly book club picks?
You can join TeaTime Book Club's broadcast channel on Instagram. You'll only be able to access the link via the Instagram app on your phone, but it's free to join! Here you'll be able to join all the fun and interact with the videos, links, and playlists that they'll share.
So, see you in the special groupchat — er, broadcast channel — soon!
Are you excited to join the book club Dakota Johnson is launching?
Lead image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
