Abercrombie & Fitch is going out west with their new Kemo Sabe collaboration. Inspired by the Aspen-based boutique’s western flair, this new capsule is the perfect mix of rugged and refined. Think everything from polished denim pieces to breezy cotton layers – all to be paired with cowgirl boots, of course. Craving a touch of cowboy charm? These eight styles from the Abercrombie & Fitch x Kemo Sabe collab deserve a spot in your wardrobe. Shop it below before it sells out.

Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch x Kemo Sabe collab!

Abercrombie & Fitch Western Genuine Leather Jacket Genuine leather is a total staple when it comes to western wear. The cropped length on this piece gives it some modern edge while still being timeless. The seaming throughout the collar and cuffs makes the perfect match for the rest of the collab's styles.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Eyelet Lace-Trim Top This lace-trim top is so sweet. Pair it with some rugged denim to bring out the more-femme vibes to your cowgirl 'fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Bootcut Jean Inspired by classic chaps, these bootcut jeans boast a cool two-toned look that'll undoubtedly turn heads.

Abercrombie & Fitch Embroidered Denim Zip-Up Jacket We adore the floral embroidery on this zip-up denim jacket. You'll fall in love with all the Kemo Sabe-esque details included in the pockets, collar, buttons, and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Embroidered High Rise Bootcut Jean These jeans come in such a classic wash for pairing with practically everything, but they get even more stylish with the light embroidery work along the bottom.

Abercrombie & Fitch Western Ornamental Leather Belt This leather belt will complete your all-denim western look with ease.

Abercrombie & Fitch Puff Sleeve Lace-Pieced Maxi Dress We need this marvelous maxi! The lacy details remind us of Yellowstone, plus the puff sleeves gives it extra oomph.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mixed Fabric Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt Finally, this denim mini skirt makes plenty of room for tall cowgirl boots and matches so well with the rest of the A&F x Kemo Sabe collection. Love!

