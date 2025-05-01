It's no secret the Yellowstone saga is ruling our lives right now – but it's not just making waves in the entertainment space. Thanks to the rise of Yellowstone and 1923(and perfect timing with music moments like Stagecoach and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour kicking off), the western aesthetic has undoubtedly worked its way into fashion.

If you're looking for an easy way to rock the trend (aside from grabbing a solid pair of cowgirl boots, of course), you're going to want to take a look at these denim dresses.

Easy to style, comfy to wear, and definitely Yellowstone-coded, these are our fave denim dresses for capturing the western aesthetic!

Anthropologie Pilcro Fitted Denim Midi Dress This fitted midi is beyond flattering. The structured collar and chest pockets channel the flair of a classic western button-up shirt to really help you lean into the cowgirl vibe.

Free People Tach Dakota Denim Mini Dress For a look that's more femme, we adore this denim dress dotted with florals.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Mara Strapless Denim Mini Dress This pick would be perfect for the Cowboy Carter tour since its strapless design makes it feel a bit more elevated.

Free People Retrofete Wiley Dress The real cherry on top of this denim dress is the attached belt with a silver buckle that feels oh-so western!

Gap Gap Barrel-Sleeve Denim Mini Dress The barrel sleeves on this mini make it stand out from your typical denim dresses, adding a unique silhouette you can style to be more cowgirl or more minimal.

Ann Taylor Ann Taylor Denim V-Neck Shirtdress This polished number hugs your body in all the right places and boasts a simple v-neck that makes it all the more flattering. It hits around your shins, leaving plenty of room for a pair of boots!

Anthropologie Pilcro Strapless Drop-Waist Denim Midi Dress We can't resist a strapless denim dress. This elegant style features an exaggerated drop waist before falling into a flowy midi skirt that wears wonderfully with any kind of shoe!

