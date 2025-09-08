Denim is never really out of style, but there’s always a fresh set of ways to wear it with every new season – this fall is no exception. This year, we’ll see some never-before-seen takes on the material, as well as the continuation of several trends that took off over the summer. All in all, the denim lineup for fall 2025 is anything but boring.

We’ve rounded up the four standout styles you’re about to see everywhere, plus where to start shopping them ahead of the season!

1. Long Jorts Urban Outfitters BDG Mega Mid-Rise Baggy Jort

Long jorts started having their moment this summer, but they’re definitely going to ease their way into fall, too. Think lengthy cuts that hit just above the knee, offering a touch more coverage and oftentimes, a boyish (yet still flattering) silhouette.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Long Jort Their more-structured shape is super fun to style with more femme ballet falts, but you could also take their tomboy flair a step further with some chunky platform boots. Long jorts make the perfect transitional piece for warmer fall days and are ultimately way comfier than short shorts or traditional jeans.

2. Barrel Jeans Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Barrel jeans are still sticking around for fall 2025, but we’re not mad about it! They’re quite flattering on practically any body type since their curved leg shape brings more volume. The waistline on barrel jeans is typically cinched a bit, too, but not too much that you feel restricted.

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans The silhouette really turns heads, plus you can shop ‘em in so many different styles and colors. Try them out with a tucked-in graphic tee and Western boots for an easy (and super comfy) fall outfit!

3. Big Belts Free People We The Free Jona Belt

This year’s fall denim trends are not shying away from big belt energy. The waist-hugging accessory is no longer considered an afterthought – it’s the main event!

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Corset Belt

Whether you find one that leans retro or has more Western vibes, letting your belt sit front and center is a surefire way to make your seasonal looks stand out.

4. Denim Trench Coats Levi's Levi's Spade Trench Coat

You may not initially think of a trench coat as something that comes in denim fabrications, but you’re about to see so many of them come fall time. Think of a denim trench coat as the cooler cousin of your go-to fall jacket – it’s perfectly unexpected!

Old Navy Old Navy Long Denim Barn Coat

Longer silhouettes will be huge once the weather starts to cool down, and our fave part about this trend is you can shamelessly style a Canadian tuxedo with it – like all the cool fashion people do.

This post has been updated.