If cute spring dresses and breezy wardrobe staples are what you’re searching for this season, Abercrombie & Fitch is the place to look! They’re one of our go-to’s because no matter the time of year, we know A&F’s going to have perfectly on-trend pieces to complete our looks.

This year, they’re embracing buzzy polka dots, bubble hems, and bright pops of color alongside breathable materials like cotton and linen to offer a blend of comfort and trendiness! We combed through all of Abercrombie & Fitch’s new arrivals and found 11 stunning styles you can wear in endless ways this spring and summer.

Shop our 11 favorite hidden gems from Abercrombie & Fitch's new arrivals section!

Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Twist Godet Mini Dress This polka-dotted mini dress has the cutest twisted straps for added flair, plus that v-neckline is always going to be flattering and oh-so femme. The skirt itself has some slight pleats to it, making you look put-together no matter how you style it!

Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Tie-Front Top This would make the perfect picnic top for a day spent outside! The tiered design paired with the tiny little bows is super unique and shaping to make your look stand out and feel good.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jean High-waisted jeans often come with the sacrifice of comfort around your hips and waist, but this pair from A&F totally eliminates any restriction on your bod with an early 2000's-inspired silhouette that's both comfy and flattering. They're shoppable in tons of washes and styles, though we admit we really love this wear-with-everything medium wash paired with edgy (but still tasteful) knee holes.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Madeline Lemon Crew Sweater Tee This tee crafted from a soft cotton yarn sustains a great amount of breathability so you can sport it cozily, even in warm weather. The lemon motif on this cutie would wear super well with a butter yellow maxi skirt!

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Knit Skort This off-the-shoulder mini dress secretly flaunts some built-in shorts so that you can walk and twirl around comfortably, knowing you've got some good coverage. The drop waist and side ruching work together flawlessly to flatter your waistline even further!

Abercrombie & Fitch Crochet-Style Tie-Back Tank This lightweight tank with a luxe-looking crochet pattern is very 'business in the front, party in the back,' thanks to the tie-back design that crosses tastefully behind you. It's the ultimate vacation top, especially if you're headed somewhere beachy and tropical!

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Oversized Tie-Front Gauzy Shirt Another vacay-ready top, this gauzy shirt is like a more casual take on a button-up. We adore that it supplies some good coverage from the spring and summer sun around the arms and shoulders, but still lets your look breathe, thanks to the tie-front design and cutting v-neck!

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant There's nothing easier for spring than a good linen pant! This sleek white pair is comfy and super streamlined to wear, thanks to the pull-on elastic waistband and drawstrings to help you adjust your look. We'd wear these with some comfy spring sneakers and a baby tee for a reliable spring outfit formula.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Strapless Denim Mini Dress Denim dresses FTW! This strapless number screams luxe fashion. While it certainly carries some western vibes if you wore it with cowgirl boots, you can rock it with some flats or Mary Janes for a French girl-approved ensemble.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Cropped Wide Leg Jean With just the right amount of flared flair, these high-rise, wide-leg jeans are instantly versatile for a number of occasions, whether it's running to happy hour or hitting up the farmer's market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Dipped-Waist Smocked Midi Dress Smocked up top for a nice body-hugging fit but flowy on the bottom for a comfy wear every time, this butter yellow midi dress is such a stylish one-and-done for any spring and summer event.

