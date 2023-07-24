The Ultimate Guide To Acne-Prone Skin
When I think about why middle and high school were hard years, one reason in particular always comes to mind: acne. Skin problems used to be the bane of my existence, because when you have acne-proneskin as a pre-teen and teenager, other kids can be cruel. To make matters worse, acne-prone skin isn't just the result of diet and the pimples didn't go away every few days — I dealt with cystic acne that led to deep-rooted hyperpigmentation.
Sadly, I was clueless about taking care of my skin and didn't develop a consistent regimen until my early 20s. After a ton of missteps, I've finally figured out a list of acne-prone skincare tips and products I swear by.
Learn about your skin type
Before you develop a regimen, it helps to know your skin type. That way, you can avoid buying a bunch of products that trigger allergic reactions or don't help your acne at all.
There are different skin type quizzes online, but I recommend scheduling an appointment with a dermatologist. They'll be able to give you a personalized breakdown of your skin and address any skincare concerns you have.
Depending on what's discovered, you may learn that you have normal, sensitive, dry, oily, or combination skin (oily and dry). Because skin is the body's largest organ, it's possible that your type falls under two categories.
For me, I have the grand pleasure of having sensitive and combination skin.
Research ingredients before buying acne products
I don't know where you stand on the clean and sustainable beauty debate, but learning about what's in acne products counts. Before I found my holy grail products, I used brands like Neutrogena and St. Ives.
Let's have a moment of silence for how many harsh exfoliants irritated my skin.
All jokes aside, acne-prone skin tends to be sensitive so certain ingredients like coconut oil or sodium lauryl sulfate will only irritate your skin's barrier instead of nourish it.
Determine a skincare regimen that works for your skin's needs
Image via Ron Lach/Pexels
Social media is wonderful because you can find a lot of tips about what to do if you have acne-prone skin, but everyone is different. Just because your favorite YouTuber has a certain skincare regiment doesn't mean it's automatically going to work for you.
I learned the hard way that my skin hates to be over-washed. I was convinced I need to wash my skin two to three times per day and exfoliate once per day (*awkward glance*). That turned out not to be the case.
What I found is that my skin loves a good cleanser in the morning and a nice toning face mist, along with a few serums, in the evening.
Don't pop your pimples
Even if you love Dr. Pimple Popper, please do not try popping your own pimples at home. This can lead to an infection and stubborn hyperpigmentation.
Reach for sensitive and acne-prone friendly makeup
Image via PNW Production/Pexels
Thank heavens we have more access to beauty innovations these days! There are brands who prioritize sensitive and acne-prone skin instead of treating everyone like we have the same skin barriers.
Some brands even take into account that some people have eczema or rosacea, a long-term skin inflammation. Similar to how we should research skincare ingredients, I've found that being mindful of the makeup I use doesn't trigger acne flareups anymore.
Invest in a good makeup remover aka don't fall asleep in your makeup
Drunken or lazy nights do occur, but your skin will love you dearly if you remove your makeup before getting some shut eye.
I was the queen of falling asleep in makeup and waking up to new pimples on my forehead or jawline. I've even had a few pop up on my nose. Painful little things!
In case you're wondering which skincare and makeup products have been working wonders for me, here's a complete list:
Best Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin
Image via Sephora
Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA + Azelaic Acid + Niacinamide + AHA Cleanser ($35)
This cleanser contains all of my favorite skincare ingredients like azelaic acid and niacinamide, which is why it's taking the number one spot. This jam-packed goodie packs a powerful punch, and treats acne without stripping the moisture from your skin.
Image via Sephora
Dermalogicia Acne Clearing Skin Wash Cleanser ($42)
The dermatologist I used to go to recommended I use this at the beginning of my skincare regimen. It's a littler pricier than the other acne cleansers but its ingredients (salicylic acid and prebiotics to name a few) are worth it.
Image via Sephora
Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser With Moringa and Papaya ($28)
My favorite thing about this cleanser is how refreshed it makes my skin feel. I'm serious — your skin will look wide-awake after this. Another plus is that it's oil-free and a little bit goes a long way.
Image via Sephora
Herbivore Aquarius BHA + Blue Tansy Clarifying Cleanser ($26)
If you have oily or combination skin, you'll fall in love with this clarifying cleanser. It helps unclog your pores and reduces any signs of redness caused by inflammation.
Best Toners For Acne/Hyperpigmentation
Image via Ulta
Hey Honey Tone It Up - Propolis & Echinachea Herbal Toner ($39)
This is the toner you want to use when you're looking for something that moisturizes your skin while it balances it out.
Image via Ulta
Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner ($14)
One thing that's helped me become friends with my pores is understanding they'll always be a part of my face. Although this is listed as a brightening toner, it also helps calm down my pores with a little extra TLC. That way, they don't feel as enlarged and susceptible to bacterial infections.
Image via Ulta
Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner ($11)
Since harsh exfoliating products and my skin can feel like they're at war, I like to use an exfoliating toner instead. Besides the affordability factor, this prescription-strength toner is my skin's first line of defense during hormonal breakouts.
Best Moisturizers For Acne-Prone Skin
Image via Ulta
Derma-E Acne Oil-Control Matte Moisturizer ($21)
Having combination skin means being aware that my skin's oil glands go into overdrive when they think they're dried out. To help get that under control, I like to use this moisturizer.
Image via Ulta
ROSEN Moonlight Moisturizer ($20)
If you're looking for a moisturizer that's going to give you a natural glow while balancing your pores *and* treating pesky blemishes, you'll want to give this one a try.
Image via Ulta
Peach Slices Acne Oil-Free Moisturizer ($13)
If you don't want to spend over $20 for a moisturizer, I don't blame you. Peach Slices' Acne Oil-Free Moisturizer is a great alternative to try! The silicone-free formula still offers a salicylic acid treatment.
Best Budget-Friendly Serums/Spot Treatments
Image via Ulta
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide ($23)
It'll take a little over a week to see results, but this acne treatment works to reduce things like deep-surface blackheads.
Image via Ulta
Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Serum ($12)
I love a budget-friendly serum that does what it promises. Although I don't have many cystic breakouts anymore, I still struggle with hyperpigmentation — hence this cool serum.
Image via Ulta
The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane ($8)
There are different strengths of retinol on the market but I don't go over 0.5%. I use The Ordinary's version because it helps with any harsh texture differences when I do have a bad breakout.
Best Foundations For Acne-Prone Skin
Image via Ulta
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation ($49)
This foundation has a medium to-full coverage build that helps to control an overproduction of oil.
Image via Ulta
UOMA Say What?! Foundation ($39)
This matte, weightless foundation is designed to mimic your skin and helps provide a blurring effect, if that's what you're searching for.
Image via Range Beauty
Range Beauty True Intentions Hydrating Foundation ($28)
I have to give this brand its flowers because it's gone above and beyond for my skin since 2019. It's created for people who have sensitive and acne-prone skin, and it features ingredients like the anti-inflammatory calendula extract.
If you don't want to worry about the familiar midday itch that comes with wearing certain foundations, you'll love wearing this one!
Best Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin
Image via Ulta
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38)
I know this sunscreen isn't exactly budget-friendly but it contains "antoxidant-rich" ingredients, and has an invisible finish that your average sunscreen doesn't.
Image via Ulta
Dermalogicia Clear Start Clearing Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 ($30)
Have you ever heard of a sunscreen that protects your skin from harmful UV rays *and* works to minimize breakouts? Now you have.
Image via Ulta
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60 ($20)
On the other hand, if you want great SPF protection for $20 or less, La Roche-Posay has what you're looking for.
The overall goal is to love on your acne-prone skin and realize it doesn't have to look perfect in order for you to navigate life. If I'd known that years ago, I wouldn't have succumbed to trying everything just to see a result.
That being said, I'm not suggesting you should buy all of these products because your skin might not need them. However, if you see something you're interested in, research it (or ask your doctor) before deciding to add it to your regimen. Your skin deserves it!
Header image via Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels
