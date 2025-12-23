My favorite part of Christmas is the cozy ambience that fills me with a true sense of warmth. I love the snug colors, sparkly decorations, and festive music that plays all season long. Yet my absolute favorite part of the holiday ambience is the various scents that Christmastime ignites.

Whether it’s the toasty scent of pinewood or the delicious smell of peppermint, nothing gets me more into the holiday spirit than these classic, cozy aromas. And what better way to celebrate the season than incorporating these festive scents into your living space? Without further ado, here are the absolute best holiday candles to get you into the spirit of the season.

Scroll to see all our favorite holiday candles you can light up this year!

Bath & Body Works ‘Tis The Season 3-Wick Candle I swear, every time I get a whiff of this particular candle, it feels like I’m receiving a warm hug from Santa Claus himself. It’s the perfect aroma for Christmastime, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and red apple. So snug!

Anthropologie Gingerbread Chalet Candle What could possibly be more cozy than a Gingerbread-scented candle? It’s perfect for lighting up while wrapping yourself in your fave chunky-knit throw blanket, sipping on Hot Cocoa, and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. I can’t think of a better way to spend the season, to be honest.

Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle Ahh, so fresh! Five seconds after lighting this bad boy, and I feel like I’ve been transported into a lush woodland forest, right after rainfall. This is thanks to the loveliest combination of scents, including cedarwood, crisp eucalyptus, and woodland balsam. Absolutely divine.

Hotel Lobby Aspen Candle Currently living for the après-ski scent wafting from this refined candle. It’s perfectly reminiscent of a cozy lodge nestled right by the ski slopes. Picture yourself inside this cozy Aspen lodge, as you sip your red wine and warm your feet in front of the cackling fireplace, as the snow swirls outside. As you bask in the atmosphere, you inhale the scent of smoke, snowcapped pine, vintage cedarwood, tooled leather, and golden embers. Sound magical? If so, this candle is your new best friend.

Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle Okay, so not gonna lie, this is hands down one of the coziest candle scents I’ve ever had the pleasure of lighting up. I love the warm combination of toasted marshmallow, smoldering woods, and roasted vanilla. Like, what could be more merry than combining these delightful scents into one unabashedly festive aroma?

Snif Lost Claus Candle If you asked me to narrow down what Christmastime smells like, I’d immediately point to this candle as my answer. Lost Claus Candle fuses the coziest blend of smoked marshmallow, gingerbread, cinnamon, and milky musks for the perfect holiday scent. Lighting this wick is the best way to put you into the holiday spirit.

Nordstrom Nest Holiday Three-Wick Candle Lighting this three-wick candle makes me feel like I’ve been transported into Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. I’m enamored by the mystical holiday scents, which combine pomegranate, cloves, pine, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber. Mmmm!

Amazon Frasier Fir Pine Needle 3-Wick Candle I love how refreshing this candle smells. The combination of sandalwood, cedarwood, and Siberian fir is incredibly beautiful and oh-so cozy. Which will you be purchasing this holiday season?

Looking for more shopping & holiday tips? Sign up for our newsletter!