14 Limited-Time Costco Items To Grab Before October Ends

If you’ve been looking for a reason to renew your Costco card, this month is definitely the time to do it. Before October ends, Costco is dropping holiday hosting essentials and limited-time gift ideas that are totally worth adding to your cart. From a melt-in-your-mouth cookie tray to a gorgeous cast iron cookware set, plus must-have travel gear, these five-star finds are flying off the shelves—proving your membership will pay for itself in no time.

Scroll on to discover the best new Costco items worth buying in October 2026!

Costco Pre-order Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner, Serves 8 Get a jumpstart on your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving meal with this bundle that makes prep so much easier. The kit includes free range, Amish farm-raised skin-on turkey breast that's ready to roast, and all the classic fixings that make it a holiday feast so delicious (we're eyeing the dinner rolls and pumpkin pie!).

Costco Olipop Soda, Winter Variety Pack, 15-count Perfect for the holiday season, this guilt-free twist on soda includes a trio of festive flavors: Vintage Cola, Pomegranate Sparkle, and Ginger Ale with 6 grams of dietary fiber and only 4-5 grams of sugar per can.

Costco Devour White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Smoked Bacon Take your comfort food cravings to the next level with the Devour White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Smoked Bacon. Loaded with sharp white cheddar cheese sauce and savory smoked bacon, this decadent frozen meal delivers rich, restaurant-quality flavor straight from your microwave. It's the ultimate cozy fix for those busy weeknights when you need something seriously satisfying in minutes.

Costco San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast Coffee lovers embrace the cozy spirit of the season with a cup that rises above the rest! This brew is sweet and smooth with notes of milk chocolate and baking spices. It balances exceptional aroma, body, and flavor in every sip, turning chilly winter mornings into a gourmet event.

Costco Kinder's The Flavor Rack Signature Organic Seasoning Variety Pack Level up your fall cooking routine with the Kinder's The Flavor Rack Signature Organic Seasoning Variety Pack. Bringing back a crowd-favorite lineup of bold spices, this second edition set is primed to upgrade chicken, beef, fish, and pork. It’s the easiest way to gift gourmet flavor or completely overhaul your own pantry.

Costco Tramontina 4-Piece Stackable Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set Get ready to transform your culinary game with this space-saving kitchen essential. It nests seamlessly together while delivering heavy-gauge heat retention for everything from searing to slow-simmering. It's the ultimate upgrade that takes you from stovetop to oven to table in a snap. Think of all the seasonal recipes you'll make!

Costco Whittard Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar, 48 Pieces As a non-coffee drinker and hot chocolate lover, this one's a win for me. Count down to the holidays in ultimate style with the Whittard Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar, 48 Pieces. Behind each cozy door lies a pair of single-serve sachets featuring 12 hand-selected varieties ranging from silky high-cocoa milk chocolate to rich 70% dark blends. It transforms chilly December mornings and evenings into a daily gourmet celebration.

Costco Tea Forté Warming Joy Bundle with 40 Infusers, 2 Café Cups and Tea Trays Cross your tea lovers off your list. This gorgeous set pairs festive pyramid infusers with elegant café cups and trays for the ultimate seasonal tea ritual. It's a dreamy gift for the tea lover in your life—or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Costco Sweet Penny Holiday Cookie and Pretzel Assortment Treat your sweet tooth all season long with the Sweet Penny Holiday Cookie and Pretzel Assortment. This festive snack lineup features fun holiday pretzels alongside peppermint-topped chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies. It’s practically made for gifting, sharing, or keeping all to yourself during movie night.

Costco Costco Wholesale Canvas Tote Bag Rep your favorite warehouse club everywhere you go with the Costco Wholesale Canvas Tote Bag. Coming in a handy 2-pack for an unbeatable price (just $11 for two!), these sturdy canvas totes are ready for farmers market runs and everyday errands. They combine effortless everyday utility with major Costco fan pride.

Costco 525 Women's Cozy Cape I know we joke about getting your clothes at Costco, but I love a cozy cape for fall and this one is pretty perfect. Featuring a chic open front, high-low hem, and handy patch pockets, it comes in coffee bean brown and evening haze purple. Layer it over your favorite basics for the ultimate transition piece from fall into winter.

Costco Hunter Stowaway Weekender Bag Jet-set in style with the Hunter Stowaway Weekender Bag. Thoughtfully organized with multiple storage compartments and padded comfort, it's designed to handle weekend getaways and daily commutes alike. It's an effortlessly chic travel companion that keeps your gear secure and accessible.

Costco Traveler’s Choice 13-piece Luggage Bundle This is a stunning deal at just $159. Pack your bags with absolute confidence thanks to the Traveler's Choice 13-piece Luggage Bundle. Built with an impact-resistant 100% polycarbonate hard shell, it features TSA-approved combination locks and smooth YKK zippers for ultimate durability. This comprehensive luggage set ensures every trip ahead is as seamless as it is stylish.

Costco Fitz & Floyd Set of 4 Nutcracker Mugs Bring a touch of whimsical holiday magic to your morning brew with the Fitz & Floyd Set of 4 Nutcracker Mugs. This charming hand-painted set includes two green and two red uniformed nutcracker mugs complete with mustaches, rosy cheeks, and gold accents. They are the ultimate festive companions for hot cocoa, coffee, or tea all winter long.

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