Surprise! 8 New Hallmark Christmas Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Binge these Hallmark Christmas movies this week!

There's nothing like aChristmas movie. They're lighthearted, warm, fun, and romantic and this year you don’t have to wait for December: they’re already streaming this October! Next time you need some holiday cheer, fix some hot cocoa , snuggle up in some comfy loungewear , and cue up one of these holiday movies!

’Tis the Season for Setups — October 16 Hallmark Channel When hyper-organized single mom and party planner Lexi heads to a scenic ski resort to coordinate their annual holiday bash, she immediately butts heads with the lodge owner's handsome son, Ridge. But their mutual bickering soon takes a romantic turn when they realize their respective parents—Lexi’s free-spirited mom, June, and Ridge’s dad—share an undeniable spark. Cue the festive matchmaking, hilarious holiday excursions, and a cozy romance that proves love can catch you completely by surprise.

Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story —October 17 Hallmark Channel Ambition meets the gridiron in this Chicago-set romance! Freelance reporter Avery Clark returns home for the holidays and lands a feel-good assignment profiling Darlene Donnelly, a die-hard superfan about to attend her 500th game. To navigate a world she knows nothing about, Avery enlists the help of Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt, a local firefighter and passionate Bears fan. As they share game-day traditions and festive adventures, Avery discovers that football is about much more than what happens on the field, and that home is wherever you find the right person.

Mr. & Mrs. Christmas — October 18 Hallmark Channel Relocating to the charming town of Pineway just weeks before Christmas, single dad and holiday display expert Taylor Lewis is determined to make the season magical for his kids. Tasked with reviving the town's Christmas Market, he finds an unexpected partner in Sophie Shaw, a practical accountant looking to prove her leadership skills. As this duo brings fresh ideas and festive cheer to the community, Taylor and Sophie discover that embracing change might just be the greatest tradition of all.

Winter Wonderlanes— October 23 Hallmark Channel Globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur Audrey Bell returns home for Thanksgiving only to discover her late grandfather's bowling alley, Wonderlanes, is up for sale. Agreeing to stay for one final holiday season, she teams up with her high school sweetheart and local news reporter, Jason Miller, to revive the iconic youth bowling tournament. Working side-by-side, the embers of their past begin to flicker, leaving Audrey to choose between her adventurous lifestyle and finally putting down roots where her heart belongs.

Forgotten Holiday — October 24 Hallmark Channel When antiques buyer Kathryn Liu panics and flees after her boyfriend, Rob, surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, tragedy strikes on his drive away: a car accident leaves Rob with complete amnesia of the past year, including their relationship and his love for Christmas. Following unconventional doctor's orders, Kathryn steps in to help reintroduce him to their romance and the magic of the holidays. But as Rob’s memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must find the courage to fight for the love she was once too afraid to claim.

What If Christmas — October 25 Hallmark Channel Erin has spent years supporting her heart surgeon husband, Adam, by managing hospital charity galas — until a move to a new hospital leaves her feeling lost and regretting her long-suppressed dream of a career in fashion design. When she receives a peculiar heart-shaped ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous designer. Navigating this dazzling new life with an alternate version of Adam teaches Erin that while success is sweet, her true dream and greatest love were always right in front of her.

Who's Coming To Christmas? — October 30 (Coming This Week!) Hallmark Channel Recently relocated and eager to build a new life, Julie inherits a stunning dining room table from her late grandmother and decides to host a Christmas Eve dinner for eight, even though she doesn't have her guest list set yet. Thanks to her warm spirit, she quickly befriends her neighbor Mark and his young daughter, Vanessa, who enthusiastically offer to fill the seats. But when bad weather threatens to derail their plans, it will take a little holiday magic to turn a potential silent night into an unforgettable celebration.

Adopting St. Nick — October 31 (Coming This Week!) Hallmark Channel Busy single mom Maren runs her late father's hardware store while raising her adopted daughter, Leah, leaving her with zero time for herself. When Leah joins a local retirement community's Christmas Companions program and pairs up with Kris — a resident who looks remarkably like Santa Claus — Maren crosses paths with Reid, the center's nomadic director of operations. As Maren steps in to help salvage the community room project after a contractor pulls out, she and Reid grow closer, discovering the beauty of letting others in and finding where they truly belong.

Which Hallmark Christmas movie is your favorite? Let us know on Insta, and subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday inspiration!