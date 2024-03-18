The Most Popular Agatha Christie Books That'll Keep You Guessing
You can't spell mystery without Agatha Christie books, and we're here to definitively prove it. She's written well over 50 books — some of which have been adapted into star-studded movies and TV series — so she knows what it takes to get readers excited to solve fictional crimes. And while it may sound cliché, most of her work can give true crime podcastsa run for their money. There are twists, turns, and everything in between when it comes to Agatha's winding works! If you don't believe us, we invite you to get comfy so you can immerse yourself in the world of the most popular Agatha Christie books ever! You won't be sorry you did — you just might be on the edge of your seat when it's all said and done.
Murder on the Orient Express
It's no surprise that Murder on the Orient Express tops our list of popular Agatha Christie Books. Not only is it full of suspense where anyone could be the murder suspect, but it was also turned into major motion picture that was produced by Ridley Scott.
As famous as millionaire Samuel Edward Ratchett was, he made many enemies before his life was cut short aboard the Orient Express. Unlike most mysteries where one person feels saddened by someone's death, the rest of the Orient's guests held a grudge against Ratchett. What detective Hercule Poirot must deduce is which of them despised enough to brutally murder him.
What he'll find is a case so complicated that it makes him realize justice isn't always black and white.
Death On The Nile
Serving as a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, Death The Nile finds Hercule Poirot embroiled in another investigation. This time he finds himself aboard what's meant to be a relaxing cruise but turns into horror when the beautiful socialite Linnet Ridgeway is found murdered. As he struggles to piece together clues, Poirot eventually realizes that the answer has been in front of him all along.
And Then There Were None
One by one, guests at an elusive mansion being to suspect there's an ominous reason they've been chosen to stay there. Expecting a host to appear, they continue waiting around while baring their truths to each other. This seals their fate and their deaths slowly begin to pile up. As time — and guests — run out, it's clear that someone is hellbent on making sure there are no survivors.
Five Little Pigs
Hercule Poirot takes on a case that feels like an unsolved mystery in Five Little Pigs and it sends him down a long, winding road. When it's discovered that Caroline Crale may have been framed for her husband's murder, Poirot sets out to find out what really happened the day Amyas — Caroline's huband — was discovered dead.
He begins interviewing everyone who was at the home, but begins to suspect he's had his eyes on the wrong person.
The A.B.C. Murders
Out of the Agatha Christie books, The A.B.C. Murders feels the most chilling because it involves a deranged killer who uses the alphabet at the center of their murders. Initially confused why the killer is contacting him directly, Poirot begins investigating the first victim's family members to find a possible motive.
It's not until he comes to the conclusion that the murder suspect isn't the obvious choice that he's able to successfully solve the case.
Endless Night
This disturbing and sad tale doesn't have a happy ending. Unlike the the Agatha Christie books that involve detective Hercule Poiroit, Endless Night is one psychopathic man's recollections of his life. When he's first introduced in the novel, Michael Rogers is believed to a be a poor young man who has a big heart filled with lofty dreams.
He even falls in love with the wealthy Fenella Guteman and they begin planning to spend the rest of their lives together. However, her death reveals that a disastrous plot was in place from the beginning. It's one that removes all trace of hope for the reader.
Peril At End House
Hercule Poirot and Hastings find themselves trying to prevent a murder at the beginning of Peril at End House, but have a hard time narrowing down a plausible suspect. Someone is hellbent on making sure Magdala Buckley meets a grisly end and they keep leaving murderous hints behind.
What's interesting is that Poirot and Hastings slowly learn that this case involves one woman's stolen identity. Now they'll have to prove what actually happened.
The Mysterious Affair at Styles
Arthur Hastings teams up with his good friend Hercule Poirot to solve the mystery at Styles Court that has the death of Emily Inglethrope at its center. It's discovered that she used to change her will often and was set to revise it again before being killed. What Hastings and Poirot finds is a murderous plot that involves forbidden romance along with greed.
4:50 from Paddington
Jane Marple begins investigating a mysterious murder whose only witness was her best friend Elspeth McGillicuddy. Having seen a man choking a woman to death, Elspeth frantically asks Jane to help figure out what happened. In due time, Jane realizes there's romance and an inheritance at the heart of the murder, allowing her to begin deducing who the suspect is.
Curtain: Poirot's Last Case
Hercule Poirot has always been able to solve cases in Agatha Christie's books, but some initially have their doubts about his findings in Curtain: Poirot's Last Case. As time passes, Poirot begins piecing together clues and leaves them behind for his old friend Hastings to uncover before he dies from a heart attack.
As the chapters unfold, it becomes clear that Poirot knew was he was doing all along and even committed the ultimate offense in order to stop more murders from happening.
Which of the Agatha Christie books is your favorite to read?
