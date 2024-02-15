The 9 Most-Anticipated Summer Movies For 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Ballerina — Coming To Theaters June 7, 2024
"Ghosted" image via Apple TV+
This John Wick spin-off (which takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4) stars Ana de Armas as the titular Ballerina, a female assassin trained by the Ruska Roma. Ana de Armas absolutely slays everything she's in and I can't wait to see her kick some butt.
Ballerina hits theaters June 7 and stars Ana de Armas, Gabriel Byrne, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, and Keanu Reeves.
Hit Man — On Netflix June 7, 2024
Glen Powell isn't slowing down after Anyone But You, and his first movie of 2024 is Hit Man, where he stars as a Houston, Texas undercover cop posing as a hitman. When he meets a woman stuck in an abusive marriage, and then falls for her, he decides to break protocol to help her.
Hit Man premieres June 7 and stars Austin Amelio, Adria Arjona, Glen Powell, and Retta.
Inside Out 2 — In Theaters June 14, 2024
Like all Pixar sequels, Inside Out 2 has evolved with its main character Riley as she grows into a teenager. But that means there's a new emotion in town — Anxiety — and she's not going anywhere (don't I know it). This summer movie promises to be just as colorful and emotional as the first one, and I can't wait to cry in my chair at the theater.
Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14, 2024 and stars Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Diane Lane Amy Poehler, and Phyllis Smith.
The Bikeriders — In Theaters June 21, 2024
Your favorite actors like Austin Butler, Mike Faist, and Jodie Comer are back in this edgy summer movie, which follows a Chicago motorcycle club for over a decade. While the story is fictional, it was inspired by the real 1967 photobook by Danny Lyon!
The Bikeriders hits theaters June 21, 2024 and stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist, Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, and Michael Shannon.
A Quiet Place: Day One — In Theaters June 28, 2024
While we got a glimpse of A Quiet Place: Day One at CinemaCon, we'll finally get to see the whole story when it hits theaters at the end of June! The movie will open on the first day the alien Death Angels came to earth (which we briefly saw in A Quiet Place 2).
A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters June 28, 2024. The movie stars Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o, Denis O’Hare Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.
Despicable Me 4 — In Theaters July 3, 2024
This is one animated sequel I cannot wait to watch in theaters — even if we can't partake in the Gentleminion TikTok trend anymore. Gru and his family are up against a new villain, voiced by Will Ferrell (who played a not-quite-cutthroat villain in Barbie). The whole gang is back together, including a new baby Gru Jr.!
Despicable Me 4 hits theaters July 3 and stars Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Steve Coogan, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, and Kristen Wiig.
Twisters — In Theaters July 19, 2024
Glen Powell returns to our screens again in Twisters with a star-studded cast. This summer movie seems to serve as a sequel to the original 1996 film, with just as much disaster and pure terror to help it stand on its own. Hold on folks, we're in for a bumpy ride.
Twisters hits theaters July 19, 2024 and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Maura Tierney.
Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine) — In Theaters July 26, 2024
The MCU is in for a wild ride with Ryan Reynolds'Deadpool & Wolverine. Not only is the TVA involved and Hugh Jackman is bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we might also see Taylor Swift make an appearance as a brand new character. (Yes, please!)
Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024 and stars Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand, Hugh Jackman, Stefan Kapičić, Matthew Macfadyen, and Ryan Reynolds.
Borderlands — In Theaters August 9, 2024
Image via Lionsgate
Fans of The Last of Us will want to strap in for this video game adaptation (and not just because it's written by TLOU showrunner Craig Mazin!). The movie follows treasure hunter Lilith, who returns to her home planet of Pandora to find a missing girl, and the rag-tag team she puts together along the way.
Borderlands hits theaters August 9, 2024 and stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gina Gerson, Florian Munteanu, and Edgar Ramierez.
Which 2024 summer movie are you looking forward to this year? I cannot wait for Inside Out 2! Follow us on Facebook for more movie news.
Lead image via Pixar/Disney
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!