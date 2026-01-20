Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Aldi’s New $30 Dutch Oven is a Dupe for Le Creuset—and It’s Flying Off Shelves

By Bre AveryJan 20, 2026
This past Thanksgiving, my aunt spent a good two hours waxing poetic about her Le Creuset dutch oven. She told me it perfectly roasts everything to a state of culinary bliss. And while I’ve always lusted after one for myself, its price tag is a bit cruel to my wallet. I just can't justify spending hundreds on a single piece of cookware. Luckily, my perspective has changed entirely, thanks to Aldi. The grocer just dropped the ultimate Le Creuset dupe at such a great deal (ahem, $29.99!) that I'm thinking of buying more than one. Aldi has truly done it again with this affordable find that'll turn my everyday meals into a fancy-feeling treat. Oh yeah, and it's perfect for Valentine's Day.

This new Le Creuset dupe from Aldi is high-quality enough to rival the luxury brand. Here's everything you need to know.

Everything You Need To Know About Aldi's Le Creuset Dupe

\u200bAldi Dutch Oven Heart-Shaped

Aldi

Let’s talk for a second about the Crofton Heart Shaped Dutch Oven, which everyone and their mother is fighting tooth and nail to get their hands on. Not only does it look pretty much identical to the original heart-shaped Le Creuset Cocotte, but it’s also nearly the same size. Aldi's version carries 2 quarts while Le Creuset's carries 1.25 quarts.

Le Creuset Heart-Shaped Cocotte

Le Creuset

But here’s the real kicker: While the Le Creuset sells for $175 on its official website, you can get Aldi's Crofton model for only $29.99. What kind of sorcery is this?!

Furthermore, you can cook it at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven, giving you tons of recipe options.

\u200bAldi Dutch Oven Duo

Aldi

The fact that it comes in different colors is just an added bonus. Right now, they're selling the affordable dutch oven in red and pink. Plus, there's also a two-pack of mini heart dutch ovens for sale, with each one having a capacity of 11.5 ounces.

No matter which product you choose, they're perfect for your own kitchen and also make for a lovely gift to hand out this V-Day.

Simply obsessed! With all the people dying to get their hands on a good dutch oven for an affordable price, you're gonna want to grab one of these from Aldi before they're out of stock!

