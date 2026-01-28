Finding my new favorite snack, frozen meal, or dessert at Aldi always feels like hitting the jackpot, especially since all of their best finds are actually affordable. Based on their list of new arrivals (and a sneak peek from the grocer itself!), the lineup of Aldi Finds for January 2026 is going to be full of soon-to-be favorites. Below, I've rounded up seven can't-miss groceries that will grace Aldi stores for the first time in January.

From easy appetizers to healthy desserts, all I've gotta say is you can't miss #3 on this list. It's definitely different, but oh-so delicious.

Oh yeah, and most of these delicious finds are only sticking around until the end of the month. If you're searching for a special grocery item to uplift your January, now's the time to head to Aldi.

Scroll on to discover the 7 best new Aldi groceries hitting shelves in January!

Aldi Priano Gluten Free Fettuccine Gluten-free eaters will be elated to know Aldi just released a GF fettuccine. The grocer's stocked several gluten-free pasta shapes over the years, but these long strands just hit different. One package goes for $3.99.

Aldi PurAqua Mojito Packed with plenty of mojito flavor but none of the alcohol, this pack of NA sparkling bevs is a great grab for when you want to sip on something without feeling a full buzz. PurAqua also has similar canned mocktails like piña colada and strawberry margarita. I'm hoping Aldi keeps these around for a while because they sounds perfect for summertime.

Aldi Specially Selected Espresso Martini Cheddar Cheese Have you ever heard of a wilder grocery item than espresso martini cheese? I certainly haven't, but I must admit this new Aldi find has me intrigued. The block of cheddar is essentially soaked in an espresso martini mixture to bring out a bold, distinctive flavor. Aldi says it's great for charcuterie, cracker pairings, and even burgers.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe No Sugar Added Gelato Dropping in Aldi stores on January 7, this new tub of gelato makes indulging guilt-free quite easy. There's no sugar added in the recipe, but you still get all that chocolatey, peanut buttery goodness in each spoonful. The pint will sell for $3.79.

Aldi Millville Decadent Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Granola This decadent granola will hit Aldi on January 14, bringing richness with a blend of real chocolate and raspberries. I just know it's going to make my next yogurt bowl feel like a total treat! Find it for $3.99 in the Aldi Finds aisle.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Beef Brisket Pizza Also arriving in a mouthwatering Chicken & Jalapeño flavor, this bake-and-eat frozen pizza will make its Aldi debut on January 14. This particular pie boasts pit-smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese. Both flavors will be available for $5.99.

Aldi Appetitos Cream Cheese Wontons Name a better appetizer than cream cheese wontons. I'll wait. Luckily, you won't have to pay takeout prices for 'em in 2026 since Aldi is dropping their version for just $3.69. Oh yeah, and the grocer will also be stocking heat-and-eat crab rangoons. I'm personally going to buy five boxes. Both iterations will hit Aldi stores on January 21, so make sure to mark your calendar.

This post has been updated.