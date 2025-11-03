Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Gourmet eats for less.

10 Aldi Finds That’ll Take Your Thanksgiving Feast To The Next Level

Aldi Thanksgiving Dinner Finds
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserNov 03, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, Aldi can make your life so much easier. The budget-friendly grocer has slowly been stocking their shelves with tasty seasonal finds that’ll wow your guests without you having to try too hard (or spend a ton of money). From gourmet-level side dishes to decadent desserts, these 10 Aldi Thanksgiving dinner finds will totally take your feast to the next level.

Scroll on for the 10 best Aldi finds to elevate your Thanksgiving dinner!

Aldi $40 Thanksgiving Meal Deal

Aldi

Aldi $40 Thanksgiving Meal Deal

In case you missed it, Aldi is offering an epic Thanksgiving meal deal complete with everything you need to feed a crowd (10 people, to be exact) for just $40 this year. The kit includes one 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. Available all the way through December 24, you can shop the sweet deal in-store or via grocery delivery partners like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

Specially Selected Garlic Rosemary Brioche Stuffing Mix

Aldi

Specially Selected Garlic Rosemary Brioche Stuffing Mix

Tired of the same old stuffing year after year? Look no further than this $1.49 box of rosemary brioche stuffing mix from Aldi. It's a seamless addition to any Thanksgiving meal since it still boasts the classic flavors of the season, but has just enough of a twist to feel fancy. You might just want to grab several boxes to serve up beyond Turkey Day.

Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole

Aldi

Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole

As rewarding building your very own casserole can be, it's possible that Thanksgiving could quickly sneak up before you've grabbed all the necessary ingredients. In the case you have to throw a feast together at the last minute, this frozen sweet potato casserole makes hosting a breeze. All you have to do is bake it and eat it! Complete with a yummy praline topping, it sneakily tastes like you made it from scratch – but no one would know if you didn't mention it.

Stonemill Turkey Gravy Mix

Aldi

Stonemill Turkey Gravy Mix

Gravy is absolutely essential for any Thanksgiving meal, and this $0.65 mix makes getting it on the table oh-so easy. Just add water, heat and mix, and voila: your gravy boat will be overflowing with flavor.

Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Aldi

Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeño Dip

Aldi has so many fun charcuterie finds that embrace Thanksgiving-esque flavors right now. Their range of dips like this spicy-sweet one is especially impressive. This $3 dip combines cranberries and jalapeños for a unique twist that your guests will adore. Throw it on a board with some salty crackers and prosciutto, and consider your pre-dinner snack spread done.

Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set

Aldi

Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set

Another delectable charcuterie find on Aldi shelves now is this $8 set that comes with four special spreads made to complement a wide variety of cheeses. From fig and honey to cherry and rosemary, you'll fall in love with the endless combos you can create with ease.

Tyson Beef Roast Kit

Aldi

Tyson Beef Roast Kit

If turkey on Thanksgiving isn't quite your jam, that's okay – Aldi's got your covered with plenty of prepped protein options including this beef roast kit that includes everything you need to craft an elevated flavor palette. It's wildly easy to toss in your slow cooker to let it simmer all day before indulging.

Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese

Aldi

Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese

This is no ordinary mac and cheese. Made with smoked gouda, it's going to taste way more gourmet than your average box of Kraft mac. It's going for just $3 at Aldi right now. If you wanted to make it even fancier for the big feast, add some browned pancetta or homemade crispy breadcrumbs on top.

Chef\u2019s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing

Aldi

Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing

This cornbread stuffing employs hot honey for a delicious twist on the traditional dish. It'll hit Aldi shelves on November 12 for just $1.29 a pop so you can complete your Thanksgiving dinner.

Clancy's Turkey Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips

Aldi

Clancy's Turkey Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips

More of a pre-dinner snack than something to serve at the table, these wavy potato chips clad in turkey stuffing flavoring are downright addictive. They'll be coming to Aldi stores starting on November 12 for just $2.19 a bag.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more can't-miss Aldi finds for every season!

aldialdi new itemsthanksgivinggrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

millie bobby brown david harbour
Celebrity News

Um, Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Filed “Pages of Accusations” Against David Harbour Ahead of ‘Stranger Things 5’

Aldi Thanksgiving Dinner Finds
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Aldi Finds That’ll Take Your Thanksgiving Feast To The Next Level

anthony bridgerton season 4
TV

Jonathan Bailey Low-Key Spoiled The First Episode Of 'Bridgerton' Season 4

we were liars season 2 prime video joseph zada
TV

Joseph Zada Is Officially Returning As Johnny For 'We Were Liars' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit