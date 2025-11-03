Gourmet eats for less.
10 Aldi Finds That’ll Take Your Thanksgiving Feast To The Next Level
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, Aldi can make your life so much easier. The budget-friendly grocer has slowly been stocking their shelves with tasty seasonal finds that’ll wow your guests without you having to try too hard (or spend a ton of money). From gourmet-level side dishes to decadent desserts, these 10 Aldi Thanksgiving dinner finds will totally take your feast to the next level.
Scroll on for the 10 best Aldi finds to elevate your Thanksgiving dinner!
Aldi $40 Thanksgiving Meal Deal
In case you missed it, Aldi is offering an epic Thanksgiving meal deal complete with everything you need to feed a crowd (10 people, to be exact) for just $40 this year. The kit includes one 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. Available all the way through December 24, you can shop the sweet deal in-store or via grocery delivery partners like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.
Specially Selected Garlic Rosemary Brioche Stuffing Mix
Tired of the same old stuffing year after year? Look no further than this $1.49 box of rosemary brioche stuffing mix from Aldi. It's a seamless addition to any Thanksgiving meal since it still boasts the classic flavors of the season, but has just enough of a twist to feel fancy. You might just want to grab several boxes to serve up beyond Turkey Day.
Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole
As rewarding building your very own casserole can be, it's possible that Thanksgiving could quickly sneak up before you've grabbed all the necessary ingredients. In the case you have to throw a feast together at the last minute, this frozen sweet potato casserole makes hosting a breeze. All you have to do is bake it and eat it! Complete with a yummy praline topping, it sneakily tastes like you made it from scratch – but no one would know if you didn't mention it.
Stonemill Turkey Gravy Mix
Gravy is absolutely essential for any Thanksgiving meal, and this $0.65 mix makes getting it on the table oh-so easy. Just add water, heat and mix, and voila: your gravy boat will be overflowing with flavor.
Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeño Dip
Aldi has so many fun charcuterie finds that embrace Thanksgiving-esque flavors right now. Their range of dips like this spicy-sweet one is especially impressive. This $3 dip combines cranberries and jalapeños for a unique twist that your guests will adore. Throw it on a board with some salty crackers and prosciutto, and consider your pre-dinner snack spread done.
Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set
Another delectable charcuterie find on Aldi shelves now is this $8 set that comes with four special spreads made to complement a wide variety of cheeses. From fig and honey to cherry and rosemary, you'll fall in love with the endless combos you can create with ease.
Tyson Beef Roast Kit
If turkey on Thanksgiving isn't quite your jam, that's okay – Aldi's got your covered with plenty of prepped protein options including this beef roast kit that includes everything you need to craft an elevated flavor palette. It's wildly easy to toss in your slow cooker to let it simmer all day before indulging.
Specially Selected Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese
This is no ordinary mac and cheese. Made with smoked gouda, it's going to taste way more gourmet than your average box of Kraft mac. It's going for just $3 at Aldi right now. If you wanted to make it even fancier for the big feast, add some browned pancetta or homemade crispy breadcrumbs on top.
Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing
This cornbread stuffing employs hot honey for a delicious twist on the traditional dish. It'll hit Aldi shelves on November 12 for just $1.29 a pop so you can complete your Thanksgiving dinner.
Clancy's Turkey Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips
More of a pre-dinner snack than something to serve at the table, these wavy potato chips clad in turkey stuffing flavoring are downright addictive. They'll be coming to Aldi stores starting on November 12 for just $2.19 a bag.
