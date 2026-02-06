Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

These are the limited-time Aldi groceries worth skipping pricey restaurant reservations for.

12 Aldi Finds For The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day At Home

2026 ​Aldi Valentine's Day Finds
Aldi
Whether you’re planning a candlelit at-home Valentine's Day date night or a festive Galentine’s get-together, you truly don't need a massive budget to make it feel special. This year, Aldi's Valentine’s Day Finds aisle is delivering some of the most decadent and delicious items we’ve ever seen. From the return of the fan-favorite heart-shaped pasta to decadent desserts, these 2026 picks make skipping the pricey restaurant reservations a total no-brainer.

We combed Aldi’s shelves to find the 12 best Valentine’s Day groceries to grab before they disappear.

Aldi Valentine's Day Dinner Finds

Specially Selected Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce

Aldi

Specially Selected Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce

This $3 box of whole shell mussels features a simmer-worthy garlic butter sauce that makes eating them oh-so delightful. Simply heat it and eat it. Just don't forget the wine!

Reggano Valentine's Heart Shaped Pasta

Aldi

Reggano Valentine's Heart Shaped Pasta

Is there anything more perfect for an at-home V-Day dinner than some adorable heart-shaped pasta? We think not. Aldi's version just hit shelves and is likely to go quick. Stock up now before it's too late!

Priano Lobster Ravioli

Aldi

Priano Lobster Ravioli

For a pasta with a little more oomph, this $5.29 lobster ravioli will definitely do the trick. The lobster, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese filling will pair well with either white or red sauce. From there, you can decide on the wine!

Kirkwood Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Aldi

Kirkwood Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Heart-shaped chicken nuggets can be just as romantic of a meal for V-Day. After all, it's all about who you share them with! These nuggs are lightly breaded for classic crunch and work wonderfully with your desired dipping sauces. Call us crazy, but we'd definitely plan a whole Valentine's charcuterie board around these babies.

Specially Selected Seafood Bisque

Aldi

Specially Selected Seafood Bisque

Loaded with scallops and shrimp, this seafood bisque supplies a restaurant-quality meal without requiring restaurant prices. The pack is just $8.99 and is easily shareable for all your V-Day needs.

Aldi Valentine's Day Desserts

Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars

Aldi

Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars

It's truly not Valentine's Day without some chocolate! Luckily, Aldi has so many sweet options that feel special, but also don't cost an arm and a leg. First up are these $3.65 mini bars filled with yogurt creme and strawberry bits. Delish.

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons

Aldi

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons

This $3.89 six-count of heart-shaped macarons is non-negotiable, no matter how you're celebrating this year. Find them on Aldi shelves now before they sell out!

Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites

Aldi

Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites

These mini cheesecake bites are perfect for finishing off your DIY date night or Galentine's soiree. The $10.45 box comes with 24 pieces of varied flavors like New York-style cheesecake, strawberry, and chocolate turtle. What a steal!

Pillsbury Heart Shaped Sugar Cookie Dough

Aldi

Pillsbury Heart Shaped Sugar Cookie Dough

Oh, these sugar cookies are just classic. They're pre-cut and pre-decorated so all you and your Valentine have to do is bake them and chow down. Find them at Aldi now for $3.86.

Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Raspberries

Aldi

Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Raspberries

Chocolate and raspberries are a flavor match made in heaven. These whole dried berries coated in a generous layer of chocolatey goodness are great for solo snacking, or you could even use them as a tasty cake or ice cream topping for the romantic holiday.

Even More Aldi Valentine's Day Groceries

Barissimo Valentine's Day Cupid Brew Coffee Collection

Aldi

Barissimo Valentine's Day Cupid Brew Coffee Collection

Another great find part of Aldi's 2026 Valentine's Day collection is this adorable suite of 12 K-Cups, all of different flavored brews. The coffee lover in your life would absolutely adore this as a sweet gift. Or, you could just as easily gift the $7.99 box to yourself. You deserve it, TBH.

Millville Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Raspberry Flavored Truffle Granola

Aldi

Millville Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Raspberry Flavored Truffle Granola

Chocolate and raspberry strikes again! This time, instead of a full-blown dessert, it's available via this decadent granola mix. Find it on Aldi shelves while supplies last for $3.59.

This post has been updated.

