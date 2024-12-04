Ali Krieger Just Told Us About "A Wave Of Dishonesty" Amid Ashlyn Harris & Sophia Bush Drama
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are the talk of the town lately — and Ali Krieger definitely has something to say about it. The timeline of Ashlyn and Ali's divorce and Ashlyn and Sophia's relationship is messy at best, but the latter couple constantly dispel any rumor that there was overlap. For much of this narrative, Ali's been pretty silent, but it's clear she's ready to speak her truth. In a statement posted to Instagram, the soccer superstar opened up. Here's what she had to say.
See Ali Krieger's full statement about the Ashlyn Harris drama here!
- Ali says that while she's had an "outpouring of love and support" over the last year, she's been confronted with "a wave of dishonesty and misinformation" in regards to her marriage to Ashlyn Harris.
- Ali noted that her "unwavering priority" is to her kids, and that she requests privacy while she comes to terms with the state of her personal life right now.
- This comes after Ashlyn Harris made comments about the dissolution of their marriage on a podcast, stating that there was a total lack of intimacy and that the cheating "is so far from the truth."
On December 3, 2024, Ali posted her statement to Instagram. She opened with, "I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support I’ve received this last year. However, amidst this warmth, I’ve also had to confront a wave of dishonesty and misinformation regarding my marriage and personal life."
Ali shared that she isn't ready to make a more formal statement, but she feels "compelled to address this currently to prevent further distortion of the truth." But at the end of the day, Ali explained that her "unwavering priority" is her kids at this moment, and that she'll share more when her "heart feels ready."
She closed her statement with, "In this vulnerable time, I humbly ask for privacy and understanding from all involved, as I grapple with the profound changes in my personal life."
This comes after Ashlyn spoke on the Naked Sports with Cari Championpodcast. Ashlyn noted that she was in a relationship without intimacy, eventually leading her to ask for an open marriage as a "last attempt." She also stated that people constantly see her as a cheater, which she says is "is so far from the truth."
I guess we'll know the truth in time...but for now, this is definitely messy. Wishing both sides of this divorce peace and understanding!
