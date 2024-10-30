Even Natalie Portman Isn't Above A Post-Divorce Hairdo
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Celebrity breakups are never fun to hear about (hello, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum 😭), but sometimes they seem to give entertainers a boost of personal and creative inspiration. Case in point — Natalie Portman's divorce has given her an almost femme fatale edge. We last saw her in Lady in the Lake, but she recently stepped out with a new hairstyle that's reframed her face!
What new hairstyle does Natalie Portman have?
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
On October 28, Natalie Portman turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris. She's traded in the long balayage hair she's been wearing for a shorter dark brown bob that rests slightly below her chin. Though the silk press may be in style, Natalie allowed her curls to shine and seemed to wear eye makeup that mirrors her new hair color.
The actress also shared a pictureof herself next to Aitana Bonmatí and a clearer view of her hairstyle is visible. She didn't mention anything about it, opting to keep the focus on Bonmatí's achievement instead. "Hero 🙌 Congratulations Aitana Bonmatí on your Ballon d’Or award! It was such an honor to be there with you and to celebrate all you’ve done for women’s football." her caption says.
Even if Natalie doesn't care to address this new style, we think it's perfect for her!
When did Natalie Portman announce her divorce from Benjamin Millepied?
Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Prior to getting divorced, sources say Natalie tried her best to reconcile things in her marriage to Benjamin. But, it seems like some things — like infidelity — are hard to move past. "She didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly. But it became pretty apparent toward the end of last year that her heart had gone out of it," one person told US Weekly. Apparently Natalie started noticing a trend in her ex-husband's behavior prior to his bombshell affair because another source told the outlet that the ballet dancer "would sometimes not return home and was taking work trips that didn’t add up."
This ultimately led Natalie to file for divorce, but it was done "quietly," according to PEOPLE's report in March 2024. Not only that, but the news outlet is reporting that the divorce proceedings are officially over! A source said, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it." Natalie's apparently "come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."
Why did Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied get divorced?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Although Natalie Portman didn't 100% address what happened, fans have long speculated that Benjamin's alleged cheating mishap was the cause of their marriage's demise. Page Six reported the couple were struggling to deal with the ballet dancer's romantic interest in the "glamorous young climate activity Camille Étienne." At the time, a source told the outlet Natalie and Benjamin were trying to hold things together. "They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family."
How long were Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied married?
John Shearer/Getty Images
Natalie Portman and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied were married for 11 years prior to walking away from "happily ever after," (via People). They also have two children together, Aleph (12) and Amalia (7).
We're always sad when couples breakup, but we love to see that Natalie's moving on with her life and showing that she's willing to embrace something new — like her shorter bob!
