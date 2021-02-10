Amanda Kloots Teaches Brit About How To Become More Resilient
Amanda Kloots is a former Broadway dancer, Radio City Rockette, celebrity fitness trainer, and a co-host of CBS's daytime show "The Talk." Like many of our listeners, Amanda was rocked by a devastating loss in 2020 when her husband, Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 last July. On today's episode, she vulnerably shares what her grieving process has been like — and teaches us all about what it means to be resilient and overcome great loss. She also gives amazing advice on what you should and shouldn't say to someone going through any kind of loss, so tune in.
Content Director at Brit + Co