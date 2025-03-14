Stop your scroll and shop these hidden gems!
The 12 Best Amazon Deals Under $15 You Can’t Miss This Week
Who doesn’t love finding a great deal – especially when everything is under $15? Amazon is serving up the best bargains of the week, from beauty essentials to home goods and fashion finds. All shoppable at unbeatable prices, these 12 Amazon finds won’t break the bank if you’re searching for something stylish, practical, or just downright fun.
Scroll on for our top 12 best Amazon deals of the week!
Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 14-Ounce Tumbler
Stanely cups for just $15?! Count us in!
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
This $14 liquid exfoliant is beloved for its ability to deliver smoother, more even skin with consistent use. It's more gentle (and more effective!) than physically exfoliating your skin, which can oftentimes do more harm than good.
Amazon
Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Invisible Daily Tinted Sunscreen
SPF is the star of your skincare routine, and this $11 (was $25) makes applying it every day super easy with a sheer, evening tint and silky-smooth feel.
Amazon
Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket
Cozying up just became so much better with this $13 (was $20) pick. The ribbed texture definitely gives it a luxe vibe, but for less. Love!
Amazon
2-Pack 10-Ounce Overnight Oats Containers
Meal preppers, unite! These 10-ounce containers are perfect for overnight oats, yogurt bowls, or just sectioning out snacks to eat on throughout the workday. Snag the sleek yet durable duo for just $15!
Amazon
Hair Wax Stick
This convenient wax stick keeps your flyways at bay for the most seamless slicked-back buns or ponytails. Shoppers love this $5 (was $7) pick because its sleeking effects last all day long!
Amazon
DreamSky Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
Step up your bedside table decor with this gorgeous $15 (was $17) alarm clock – it fits right in with any home decor style!
Amazon
The Gym People High Waist Workout Shorts
These high-waisted $15 (was $23) biker shorts can stretch across tons of different occasions, from workouts to grocery store runs or just lazing around at home! You'll fall in love with them because they feature some convenient side pockets that can easily fit your phone or other small essentials you want to keep close.
Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
This skin- and hair-friendly satin pillowcase is going for just $8 (was $13) to protect you from breakouts and broken locks. Shoppers adore how smooth it is to the touch, adding a very bougie feel to your bedtime routine for not much money.
Amazon
Sojos Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Spring's out, so that means the sun's out! You might as well protect your peepers in style with these $13 (was $20) sunnies that come in endless different colorways to match each and every outfit. We love this green pair for a playful pop of color!
Amazon
e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm
This $4 – yes, $4! – lip balm keeps your lips lookin' and feelin' super moisturized when they need it most. It also provides a sheer tint of color, so you could easily rock a layer of it with or without makeup. Such an affordable makeup bag upgrade!
Amazon
Grace & Stella Pimple Patches
Our favorite skincare hack is slapping a pimple patch on any pesky breakout that emerges. These patches at least make the experience super cute, plus you can get 36 of 'em for just $5!
