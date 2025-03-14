Who doesn’t love finding a great deal – especially when everything is under $15 ? Amazon is serving up the best bargains of the week, from beauty essentials to home goods and fashion finds. All shoppable at unbeatable prices, these 12 Amazon finds won’t break the bank if you’re searching for something stylish, practical, or just downright fun.

Scroll on for our top 12 best Amazon deals of the week!

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 14-Ounce Tumbler Stanely cups for just $15?! Count us in!

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid This $14 liquid exfoliant is beloved for its ability to deliver smoother, more even skin with consistent use. It's more gentle (and more effective!) than physically exfoliating your skin, which can oftentimes do more harm than good.

Amazon Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Invisible Daily Tinted Sunscreen SPF is the star of your skincare routine, and this $11 (was $25) makes applying it every day super easy with a sheer, evening tint and silky-smooth feel.

Amazon Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket Cozying up just became so much better with this $13 (was $20) pick. The ribbed texture definitely gives it a luxe vibe, but for less. Love!

Amazon 2-Pack 10-Ounce Overnight Oats Containers Meal preppers, unite! These 10-ounce containers are perfect for overnight oats, yogurt bowls, or just sectioning out snacks to eat on throughout the workday. Snag the sleek yet durable duo for just $15!

Amazon Hair Wax Stick This convenient wax stick keeps your flyways at bay for the most seamless slicked-back buns or ponytails. Shoppers love this $5 (was $7) pick because its sleeking effects last all day long!

Amazon DreamSky Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Step up your bedside table decor with this gorgeous $15 (was $17) alarm clock – it fits right in with any home decor style!

Amazon The Gym People High Waist Workout Shorts These high-waisted $15 (was $23) biker shorts can stretch across tons of different occasions, from workouts to grocery store runs or just lazing around at home! You'll fall in love with them because they feature some convenient side pockets that can easily fit your phone or other small essentials you want to keep close.

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase This skin- and hair-friendly satin pillowcase is going for just $8 (was $13) to protect you from breakouts and broken locks. Shoppers adore how smooth it is to the touch, adding a very bougie feel to your bedtime routine for not much money.

Amazon Sojos Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Spring's out, so that means the sun's out! You might as well protect your peepers in style with these $13 (was $20) sunnies that come in endless different colorways to match each and every outfit. We love this green pair for a playful pop of color!

Amazon e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm This $4 – yes, $4! – lip balm keeps your lips lookin' and feelin' super moisturized when they need it most. It also provides a sheer tint of color, so you could easily rock a layer of it with or without makeup. Such an affordable makeup bag upgrade!

Amazon Grace & Stella Pimple Patches Our favorite skincare hack is slapping a pimple patch on any pesky breakout that emerges. These patches at least make the experience super cute, plus you can get 36 of 'em for just $5!

