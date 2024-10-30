I Scoured The Internet For The Best Wide Calf Boots – These 6 Brands Came Out On Top
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The average calf circumference for women is 15 inches – a fact that a lot of brands making trendy tall boots completely ignore.
My calves measure 16 inches around, meaning fitting comfortably into the boots I would give an arm and leg for (ahem, the famed Frye Campus boots and these sleek Sam Edelman steppers, 14 and 15 inches, respectively) will never be a reality.
Meredith Holser
As a gal with a little more meat and muscle on her bones, this has always been a problem for me. It’s infuriating, but it feels even more isolating. I can’t always wear the same styles that smaller women do, and even if I do find similar boot designs fashioned for wide calves, they look noticeably cheap or simply don’t check all the boxes in terms of my desired look.
I grew tired of saving all the “perfect” tall boot outfit inspo pics to my Pinterest board only to find that the boots in question had way too small of calf sizes, so I did what I always do when I shop for size-specific pieces: I took to Reddit.
Meredith Holser
I primarily consulted r/femalefashionadvice, r/plussize, and r/ausfemalefashion to see what people like me are saying about wide calf boots. The frustrations with finding good-looking, comfy tall boots was pretty similar across all three subreddits. As one passionate user put it:
“Even at a size 6, I have never been able to just buy any old pair of boots and have them fit. It is interesting to me how we've made great progress the past several years in regards to body inclusivity, yet somehow there seems to be a huge lack of sizing in regards to tall boots… It makes me so sad to see these beautiful boots everyone else gets to wear, slouchy, over the knee, western inspired, leopard/snake print, etc. Nothing like that comes in wide calf.”
Luckily, Redditors across all three threads suggested a handful of brands that actually offer cute wide calf boots with extended sizing. I had never heard of a few of them, but after scrolling through their sites, it felt like I struck gold.
The top-recommended brands for wide calf boots:
- Penningtons
- Børn
- DuoBoots
- Franco Sarto
- Sam Edelman
- Billini
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Bowman Wide Calf Knee High Boots
You're meaning to tell me these chic boots can really accomodate my calves?! The deep red color already had me sold, but that 15.75-inch calf circumference made this style so much better. They also come in a smooth brown color and a foxy faux-snake pattern, if those speak to your personal style more.
Børn
Børn Hayden Extended Calf Boots
The suede leather construction of these boots honestly rivals that of the beloved Campus boot, but their fit is much more roomy, boasting a 16.5-inch calf circumference. These zippered boots also have a playful lace-up detail on the back that's utterly unique.
Penningtons
Penningtons Extra Wide Width Black Tall Heeled Boots with Harness Straps
The calf circumference on these bad boys starts at around 17 inches for shoe size 6, and tops out around 19 inches for shoe size 12. I can't get enough of these moto-style boots and I love that they have the signature harness with silver hardware around the base that other similar boots do.
DuoBoots
DuoBoots Saffron Knee High Boots
The fact that you can choose the calf sizing yourself when purchasing these Western-esque boots is ahh-mazing. The options start at 13 inches and go up to 20 inches to hold your beautiful legs without any fuss.
Billini
Billini Granger Extended Curve Boots
From all the wide calf boot brands suggested on the Reddit threads I scrolled through, Billini has to be my favorite. They state that these adorable camel-colored boots can fit calf sizes from about 18.11 to 21.42 inches, and while they do have an elastic panel on the sides to stretch even further, I think it's discreet enough that it doesn't distract from the overall look. Score!
DSW
Baretraps Thalia Wide Calf Boots
A very similar style to my wishlist Sam Edelman boots, this black pair actually has a 16.5-inch calf circumference that'll fit my legs to a tee. The block heel is the perfect shape and height, plus the toe isn't overly pointed (I don't necessarily care for pointy toes).
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman James Wide Calf Western Boots
Finding cowboy boots with wide calves can be a big challenge – but no more! These reddish-brown boots have a 16-inch calf circumference so you can confidently rock any and all Western looks.
Billini
Billini Oshea Curve Boots
Immediately yes. These broader-fit boots are everything you need to make a statement with your shoes. They're definitely going on my wishlist! The calf circumferences for this style start at 16 inches and go up to 19 inches based on your shoe size.
DSW
Vince Camuto Seshon Extra Wide Calf Boots
With a 18-inch calf circumference, you won't have to worry about squeezing into these tall boots. I adore the timeless squared toe and wide block heel on these!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
