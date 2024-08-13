14 Amazing Amazon Fall Fashion Deals You’d Be Crazy To Miss
As we trade in our bikinis and Birkenstocks for boots and beanies, we welcome the best time of year: autumn. Arguably, it's the coziest time of year (I don't want to hear anything about winter; it's too cold), and the fashion is unmatched. You're in that sweet spot when it's warm enough to still rock a skirt and a tank, but you can add a cool racer jacket and accessorize with a scarf. You can also experiment with layering without having to cover your entire outfit with a coat. Amazon has some great deals to welcome fall because summer is SO last season.
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Amerie Ballet Flat
Please, let's not let the Mary Jane trend die out with summer. In the early fall, when it's still warm, these are the best everyday shoes to run around in. I especially think this ribbed design reminds me of a cozy sweater, so they would complement a fall fit perfectly. There is an AMAZING limited-time deal on these flats that you cannot pass up right now! Grab these flats in denim, navy, black, or red for $62 (was $79).
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Sienna Denim Jacket
I am so mad at myself for getting rid of my denim jacket last year because, obviously, here I am wanting another one for the upcoming months. To me, a denim jacket is like your childhood friend: they are so loyal and will always be there for you, even if you may not be in constant contact. I love a loose-fitting, slouchy jacket like this one from Steve Madden that you can get on Amazon now for $65 (was $99).
Amazon
Vince Camuto Women's Reilly Sneaker
Don't pass up on these adorable Vince Camuto sneaks! I think the khaki and the ruffles make for a slightly dressier shoe than any normal sneaker. They have a bit of a platform to give you some height as well, if that's what you're looking for, and a cushy sole for extra comfort. They come in three different patterns and colors for $88 (was $79)!
Amazon
Levi's Women's Laydown Collar Racer Jacket
I absolutely need to have this sleek racer jacket for my fall collection. Jackets are my favorite clothing item because they can elevate any outfit to a whole other level. They are fashionable and functional at the same time. This Levi's jacket is like your basic leather jacket's mature older sister. It's so crisp and clean, and it's on sale at Amazon right now. Add this to your cart for $80 (was $98).
Amazon
The Drop Women's Bliss Two-Tone Ribbed ScarfNo fall fit can be complete without a scarf. Not only are they the best accessories, but they're also the most functional piece of clothing for keeping you warm, blocking the wind, and keeping you dry. It can do it all. Having a quality scarf is such a simple luxury that you can take with you everywhere. I love having different colored scarves to match every kind of outfit imaginable, just like this lavender two-toned scarf that you can get for $22 (was $30).
Amazon
LILLUSORY Wide Leg Dress Pants
Trousers are an absolute must in the fall! They elevate your look in an instant, taking a graphic tee to a new level. While a classic black pair are always necessary, these pants come in 16 total colors! Plus, this statement button is so cute — definitely adds a lot with just a little! You can grab these for $29 (was $36).
Amazon
Champion Women's Sweatpants
Nothing beats a good pair of sweatpants to slip into at the end of a chilly day. The temperature is cooling down, so we're ditching the shorts. Champion never does me wrong in the sweat pant department; the material is always soft and lasts for years. If you want a baggy, oversized look, be sure to size up a bit! Grab them now while they're on sale for only $38 (was $50).
Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's Fall Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater
Cardigans are total perfection in the fall, especially when it's cable knit! I mean, any good fall capsule wardrobe would have one, TBH. You have 20 color options with this classic cardi. Add it to your cart for $29 (was $58)!
Amazon
Joe's Jeans Women's The Milla Utility Wide Leg Cropped Denim Pant
We’re going to have to start slipping back into some pants soon enough... so let’s start with these super adorable wide-leg cargos! Earthy tones are perfect for the fall season, and I especially love how these are styled with the light brown Adidas Sambas. These are working pants that are also made to be high fashion. You can grab them at a great deal right now for $106 (was $198).
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Regular Justine Blazer
Woohoo, wool! I can’t think of a better time to incorporate a classic blazer into your everyday looks than now. This piece from Steve Madden gives off the same energy as the classic Chanel blazers but at a fraction of the price. It’s classy and never going out of style. If you prefer an oversized look, don’t be afraid to size up! You can get one now for $73 (was $119).
Amazon
SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket
While crisp fall days for wandering around the park and looking at the leaves are always the best, sometimes you can't help but get caught in the rain. This rain jacket is so sleek and so cute and so versatile — it'll definitely go with any outfit you wanna keep dry! You can grab this in six other colors — including a classic yellow option that's so fun — for $46 (was $60).
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Elfie Mid Calf Boot
Prioritize foot comfort always, especially when it gets chilly out. Fall footwear is the most diverse, in my opinion, giving you room to wear a wide range of shoe styles. I love a fuzzy boot, especially as we approach late November and early December. These Sam Edelman boots are the perfect synthetic fuzzy option to keep your feet warm this fall for $105 (was $200).
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
When we think about fall fashion, we can't forget to add some fun new accessories. I rarely wear nice jewelry in the summer because I’m always in and out of the water, and I’m afraid of losing or ruining something. But once fall rolls around, I love getting back to a consistent jewelry stack and routine. I like to start with a good watch — having a nice, solid watch (that doesn’t have to be thousands of dollars or a family heirloom) can elevate any look. Just like this one from Anne Klein for $52 (was $65).
Amazon
isotoner Women's Fiona Clog Slipper
Ugh, I simply cannot wait for it to get colder so I can be all snuggled up in the comfort of my home. I wear slippers year-round because my feet are always cold, but I love treating myself to a new pair. There’s no better time than a new season to revamp your indoor footwear and treat yourself to some new slippers, especially while they’re on sale for $15 (was $40).
