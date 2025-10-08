Amazon doesn't often come to mind when we think of luxe fashion, but after seeing all the recent markdowns, this Prime Big Deal Days is changing that. We’re eyeing everything from flattering jeans to elevated accessories on sale for up to 50% off, all from pricier brands like Levi’s, Madewell, UGG, and The Sak. As if there couldn't be a more ideal time to shop the sale, Amazon’s current lineup of styles is simply perfect for fall and beyond. Here are 12 “luxe” fashion finds your cart deserves… before the deals disappear on October 8.

Scroll on to shop the 12 best (and most expensive-looking) fall fashion deals from Amazon's Big Deal Days!

Amazon Levi's Cinch Baggy Jeans Though they're notoriously comfy, baggy jeans can often look ill-fitting and cheapy. Not this pair! In fact, the ever-so dreaded denim waist gap problem is completely eliminated with these $47 (was $80) jeans, thanks to the cinched design that sits on each side of the waistband.

Amazon The Sak Los Feliz Large Tote Bag There's just something so swanky about a suede tote bag, and we adore that this The Sak design is on sale for 15% off for adding just a bit more luxury into our fall looks.

Amazon Matunana Cardigan This cute $14 cardi gives you the option to get creative with how you button it up. We're obviously giving this fashion find bonus points for the added self-expression!

Amazon SeeLuNa Checkered Sherpa Vest Layering up is going to be essential once the actual cold temps settle in, so you might as well make it cute with this cozy sherpa vest! It comes in 14 different colorways to match your very own style. We personally want them all.

Amazon Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat Oh, yes. No other shoe screams "fall" like a good Mary Jane flat does! This 20%-off pair is undeniably polished for the season with faux leather uppers, square toes, and dainty straps.

Amazon Lioness Workwear Barn Jacket This might just be the perfect transitional jacket for fall. It's not too light nor too heavy and looks exceptionally stylish since barn jackets are all the rage right now. It comes in several different color combos for 30% off while Amazon Prime Big Deal Days lasts. Our favorite part? The brand offers a very impressive size range that spans 4XS-4XL.

Amazon VBDB Knee High Boots These knee-high boots are so hot at the moment but the original style goes for literal hundreds of dollars. Not this deal, though! This pair is available for just $54 (was $64) and comes in plenty of stylish colors and patterns. We think they're perfect for adding some Western flair to your 'fits this fall.

Amazon Merokeety Bodycon Maxi Dress From date nights to fancy family dinners, you won't want to take this flattering maxi moment off this fall. It's on fantastic deal right now, too, going for just $38 (was $60)!

Amazon Mininai Cashmere Feel Scarf This Prime Day event is a great time to invest in some reliable (and always warm) accessories for the season... if you're not looking to spend a fortune. This $15 scarf (was $20) is super soft, helping keep you cozy even when it's chilly out.

Amazon Koolaburra By UGG Burree Platform Slippers These slip-on clogs + cozy socks = fall outfit heaven. The faux fur lining may look super luxe, but the pair is just $56 (was $90). This deal won't last much longer, so make sure to snag 'em now!

Amazon Amazon Essentials Rigid Denim Oversized-Fit Trucker Jacket Dark wash denim is just so chic and really feels more season-appropriate once fall rolls around. This jacket's thick and rigid denim material instantly gives it that luxe feel, even though it's just $34. It's bound to be a great match for any and every layering piece you've got in your closet.

Amazon Madewell The Essential Suede Bucket Tote Surprise, surprise – another suede tote on deal! This Madewell must-have is 25% off right now and will go with literally everything you want to wear this fall.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.